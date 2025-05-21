Revised 2025 Indy 500 starting order after Team Penske controversy

The upcoming Indy 500 will mark the 109th edition of the race, and the grid was initially formed on Sunday after the final day of qualification. However, with Team Penske running a modification on its two cars, which wasn't allowed, the grid order was later changed, as Josef Newgarden and Will Power's cars were found to be violating the regulations set by the championship. This changed the starting order as multiple drivers earned free promotion up the field.

Ad

Team Penske is the most successful team at the Indy 500 and the IndyCar championships. With Newgarden, the team was eyeing to rewrite history by claiming a three-peat at the fabled race, but their start to the weekend had been worse than they could have imagined.

After Scott McLaughlin binned his car during the practice before the Top 12 qualifying, it was understood that Newgarden and Power would be bearing the Mooresville-based squad's flags. However, the No. 2 and No. 12 cars failed pre-run technical inspection as they had a modified rear attenuator.

Ad

Trending

Many reckoned this would mean that all three Penske cars would start on the fourth row. However, this soon changed as IndyCar fined the team $200,000 and imposed other penalties while relegating the two concerned entries to the back of the field. This has led to a revised Indy 500 starting lineup, which helped over a dozen drivers gain two positions up the field:

#83 Robert Shwartzman-R: 232.790mph #75 Takuma Sato: 232.478mph #5 Pato O'Ward: 232.098mph #9 Scott Dixon: 232.052mph #60 Felix Rosenqvist: 231.987mph #10 Alex Palou: 231.378mph #4 David Malukas: 231.599mph #7 Christian Lundgaard: 231.36mph #28 Marcus Ericsson: 231.014mph #3 Scott McLaughlin: 233.013mph #76 Conor Daly: 231.725mph #20 Alexander Rossi: 231.701mph #8 Kyffin Simpson: 231.641mph #33 Ed Carpenter: 231.633mph $14 Santino Ferrucci: 231.593mph #30 Devlin DeFrancesco: 231.575mph #77 Sting Ray Robb: 231.461mph #21 Christian Rasmussen: 231.438mph #17 Kyle Larson: 231.326mph #45 Louis Foster-R: 231.058mph #90 Callum Ilott: 230.993mph #06 Helio Castroneves: 230.978mph #27 Kyle Kirkwood: 230.917mph #6 Nolan Siegel-R: 230.571mph #23 Ryan Hunter-Reay: 230.363mph #24 Jack Harvey: 230.348mph #26 Colton Herta: 230.192mph #15 Graham Rahal: 229.863mph #98 Marco Andretti: 229.741mph #66 Marcus Armstrong: 229.091mph #18 Rinus VeeKay: 226.913mph #2 Josef Newgarden: Penalty #12 Will Power: Penalty

Ad

Team Penske shares their thoughts on the Indy 500 qualifying saga

Josef Newgarden (L) and Will Power at the practice for the INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

The Indy 500 is IndyCar's biggest race of the season, and such mishappenings tarnish the reputation of the teams involved. With Team Penske being the latest addition to the list, the squad quickly adopted the strategy of accountability in their response to the whole ordeal.

Ad

The statement by the team admitted to the allegations and said, via FOX Sports:

"We accept the penalties issued today by the INDYCAR Series which are due to a ‘Body Fit’ violation that occurred prior to the qualifying session yesterday. We are disappointed by the results and the impact it has on our organization."

Despite being relegated to the last row of the field, other paddock members had more to say as Jacob Abel had been knocked out of the LCQ for the Indy 500, while the Team Penske drivers got a free pass from it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.