Revised 2025 Indy 500 starting order after Team Penske controversy

Pato O'Ward (L), Takuma Sato, and Robert Shwartzman (R) at the front row photoshoot INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500 | Getty Images

The upcoming Indy 500 will mark the 109th edition of the race, and the grid was initially formed on Sunday after the final day of qualification. However, with Team Penske running an illegal modification on its two cars, the grid order was later changed as Josef Newgarden and Will Power's cars were found to be violating the regulations set by the championship. This changed the starting order as multiple drivers earned free promotion up the field.

Team Penske is the most successful team at the Indy 500 and the IndyCar championships. With Newgarden, the team aims to rewrite history by claiming a three-peat at the fabled race, but their start to the weekend has been the worst that they could have imagined.

After Scott McLaughlin binned his car during the practice before the Top 12 qualifying, it was understood that Newgarden and Power would be bearing the Mooresville-based squad's flags. However, the No. 2 and No. 12 cars failed pre-run technical inspection as they had a modified rear attenuator.

Many reckoned this would mean all three Penske cars would start on the fourth row. However, this soon changed as IndyCar fined the team $200,000 and imposed other penalties while relegating the two concerned entries to the back of the field. This has led to a revised Indy 500 starting lineup, which helped over a dozen drivers gain two positions up the field:

  1. #83 Robert Shwartzman-R: 232.790mph
  2. #75 Takuma Sato: 232.478mph
  3. #5 Pato O'Ward: 232.098mph
  4. #9 Scott Dixon: 232.052mph
  5. #60 Felix Rosenqvist: 231.987mph
  6. #10 Alex Palou: 231.378mph
  7. #4 David Malukas: 231.599mph
  8. #7 Christian Lundgaard: 231.36mph
  9. #28 Marcus Ericsson: 231.014mph
  10. #3 Scott McLaughlin: 233.013mph
  11. #76 Conor Daly: 231.725mph
  12. #20 Alexander Rossi: 231.701mph
  13. #8 Kyffin Simpson: 231.641mph
  14. #33 Ed Carpenter: 231.633mph
  15. $14 Santino Ferrucci: 231.593mph
  16. #30 Devlin DeFrancesco: 231.575mph
  17. #77 Sting Ray Robb: 231.461mph
  18. #21 Christian Rasmussen: 231.438mph
  19. #17 Kyle Larson: 231.326mph
  20. #45 Louis Foster-R: 231.058mph
  21. #90 Callum Ilott: 230.993mph
  22. #06 Helio Castroneves: 230.978mph
  23. #27 Kyle Kirkwood: 230.917mph
  24. #6 Nolan Siegel-R: 230.571mph
  25. #23 Ryan Hunter-Reay: 230.363mph
  26. #24 Jack Harvey: 230.348mph
  27. #26 Colton Herta: 230.192mph
  28. #15 Graham Rahal: 229.863mph
  29. #98 Marco Andretti: 229.741mph
  30. #66 Marcus Armstrong: 229.091mph
  31. #18 Rinus VeeKay: 226.913mph
  32. #2 Josef Newgarden: Penalty
  33. #12 Will Power: Penalty

Team Penske shares its thoughts on the Indy 500 qualifying saga

Josef Newgarden (L) and Will Power at the practice for the INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

The statement by the team read (via FOX Sports):

"We accept the penalties issued today by the INDYCAR Series which are due to a ‘Body Fit’ violation that occurred prior to the qualifying session yesterday. We are disappointed by the results and the impact it has on our organization."

Despite being relegated to the last row of the field, other paddock members had more to say as Jacob Abel had been knocked out of the LCQ for the Indy 500, while the Team Penske drivers got a free pass from it.

