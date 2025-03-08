Dale Coyne Racing team driver, Rinus VeeKay's wife, Carmen VeeKay De Jong, posted a picture of her new car on Instagram. Professional boxer, Carmen VeeKay and Rinus VeeKay got married in 2023.

Carmen shared Instagram stories with her followers. She shared a picture of her new car in one of the stories.

"My new baby 💛" the caption read.

Carmen's new baby is the 2025 Mini Cooper S 4-door, which was launched in 2024. The starting price of the mini coop in the Netherlands is €30,645. The company claims the car, with 201 horsepower, can go 0-60 mph in 6.5 seconds.

The Veekay pair met in 2020 right before the world shut down due to COVID-19. Two years after dating, Rinus VeeKay and Carmen De Jong (at the time) got married on October 6, 2023. Rinus VeeKay had taken to Instagram to share the news with his followers.

"Mr and Mrs VeeKay ❤️💍," he wrote.

Carmen and VeekKay are often seen supporting each other in their respective sports. Carmen recently left a comment under Indycar's Instagram post, pictures of Rinus VeeKay getting ready for his debut race at St. Petersburg with Dale Coyne Racing, where he finished in the top 10 after starting in 12th position.

Rinus VeeKay was also present during his wife's first sparing match in Mexico in 2024. When he saw his wife fight he expressed how he felt helpless because he couldn't help her. It was also when he realized that these are the same emotions that Carmen goes through when she sees him racing. Rinus said (as quoted by Indycar):

“Carmen’s fight was four rounds of two minutes, so that's eight minutes of action, I'm lucky to only have eight minutes to be stressful. Carmen's got two and a half hours of stress going on when she watches me.” he stated.

Carmen attended the ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach in 2023 as her husband took the chequered flag in P19.

Rinus VeeKay comments on whether his professional boxer wife can 'beat him up'

Rinus VeeKay married professional boxer, Carmen De Jong in October 2023. Recently in an interview with James Hinchcliff on 'Java with James', he replied in the affirmative when asked if his wife can beat him up in a boxing match.

"Definitely. One thing about boxing techniques, like technique over power, right? I'm heavier, you might say I'm stronger. But you first got to be able to actually hit her, right? Because she moves like she's right behind you. I don't see her. She's so quick. And, well, she just has, like we have that racing IQ when we're out there. She has that ring IQ, that fight IQ." He said (via Indycar on Instagram).

The Dutch driver wrapped up his debut race with Dale Coyne Racing at St. Petersburg on March 2, where he placed ninth on the table.

