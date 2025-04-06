Scott McLaughlin’s wife Karly melts hearts with a one-word emotion in her latest IG update

The Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin's wife, Karly Paone recently posted a family picture on her Instagram. The two welcomed their baby girl Lucy Violet in 2024.

Ad

McLaughlin drives the #3 Chevrolet-powered Team Penske car. During the Thermal Club Grand Prix on March 23, McLaughlin qualified in 25th place and ended up retiring from the race due to overheating of the MGU. Post the race, the driver returned to his family in Charlotte, North Carolina.

McLaughlin's wife, Karly Paone posted a picture of the family on her Instagram. She captioned the post with:

"Everything 💛"

Ad

Trending

In the picture, baby Lucy could be seen wearing a pink onesie with a pink bow hairband. Scott McLaughlin sported a suit while his wife Karly Paone wore an off-white dress.

The couple announced the birth of their baby via Instagram on October 10th, 2024. The #3 driver posted on Instagram to announce the birth for their child.

"Lucy Violet McLaughlin came into our lives on 10/10/24 at 6:12 pm ✨You are so much more than we could've dreamed of, we love you so much 💛💝," the caption read.

Ad

Ad

The couple first met at a go-karting track in Las Vegas when they were there karting with their friends. McLaughlin was helping one of his friends set up his kart. While in an interview with Speed Cafe in June 2020, Karly recalled the encounter.

"We hung out the first night, and yeah was cliché but love at first sight really".

The couple tied the knot in Malibu in 2019.

Ad

Scott McLaughlin reflected on his "worst weekend" at Thermal Club Grand Prix

The Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin recently spoke about his worst race weekend at the Thermal Club Grand Prix. He began his race at the back of the grid and hoped to make up a couple of places on the opening lap, which did not materialize as he was spun around during the formation lap. Later in the race, he had to retire due to the overheating of the MGU.

Ad

To add to his woeful weekend, he also got into a very heated argument with Devlin DeFrancesco post the race in the pitlane due to the formation lap incident.

While in conversation with Conor Daly on his podcast Speed Street on YouTube, McLaughlin spoke about his race weekend.

"Yeah, probably one of the worst weekends in my IndyCar career. Just everything that went wrong, went wrong and nothing really went good. But you look at it, it's a building block, I actually felt like Sunday, we had a really really fast car; unfortunately we couldn't show it, I mean I started 25 seconds off the lead and by the end of the first stop, I was right on the tail of field and and sort of back in the game." (41:18 onwards)

Ad

"So, I'm proud of the way that we fought but then unfortunately we had some hybrid issues and basically the thing nearly burnt to the ground, so that's not ideal but we learn from it, we go forward, and I just wish we could race this week in Long Beach," Scott McLaughlin added.

Scott McLaughlin is currently sitting in 10th place in the drivers standings with 41 points. The New Zealander will be looking to score some points at the upcoming ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach, scheduled to take place on April 13th.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More