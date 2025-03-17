Scott McLaughlin’s wife Karly shares a heart-melting moment as Bubba Wallace’s son adorably ‘comforts his overtired girlfriend’

Team Penske driver Scott McLaughlin's wife Karly Paone, recently posted a picture of their daughter on her Instagram story. McLaughlin and Paone welcomed their baby girl Lucy Violet in 2024.

Scott McLaughlin drives the #3 car for Team Penske. He took pole position during the Firestone Grand Prix of St.Petersburg but ended up finishing in fourth place. He also signed a contract extension with the team right before the St.Petersburg Grand Prix.

McLaughlin's wife, Karly Paone, recently posted the picture with the caption

"Becks comforting his overtired girlfriend @amandaawallace"

Karly Paone via Instagram @kaypayymac

In the picture shared by Karly Paone, Lucy Violet is seen playing with Bubba Wallace's son, Becks Hayden Wallace. Becks is being held by Wallace's wife, Amanda, in the picture.

The couple welcomed their daughter on October 10th 2024. The New Zealander had taken to Instagram at the time to announce the birth of their baby girl.

"Lucy Violet McLaughlin came into our lives on 10/10/24 at 6:12 pm ✨You are so much more than we could've dreamed of, we love you so much 💛💝" the caption read.

Scott McLaughlin and Karly Paone met through mutual friends in 2016 at a go-kart track in Las Vegas. While talking to Speedcafe, Karly recounted:

"We hung out the first night, and yeah was cliche but love at first sight really".

The couple tied the knot in 2019 in Malibu.

Scott McLaughlin reacts to McLaren's team orders at the Australian Grand Prix.

Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin reacted to McLaren's team orders to Oscar Piastri at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday. The Woking-based team told the Aussie driver to hold his position and not race his teammate Lando Norris, who was leading.

Piastri maintained his second place at the start of the race and defended from the Redbull's charge. Piastri wanted to pass Norris but was told to hold position, to which he replied on the radio with, "I'm faster but ok".

McLaughlin took to X to post about how he felt about this. He also made sure to tag the race engineer.

"Great for Lando, but feel for OP. Home race getting told to hold pozzy, bit rich, first race of the year. I would’ve unplugged the radio, sorry @benbretzman 😂😂 " He wrote

The team radio confused the fans to a certain degree, which was explained by Zak Brown, McLaren's CEO, post-race. He explained how the team wanted to clear the lapped cars.

The team had managed to pull a gap of 15 seconds between themselves and Max Verstappen's Redbull. However, by the end of the race, Piastri beached the McLaren and fell out of contention for the podium places. He eventually managed to score 2 points in the end.

