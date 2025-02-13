"There's a home for him" - When Sebastian Vettel received an IndyCar offer from Graham Rahal

Sebastian Vettel is one of the most successful drivers in the motorsport world, with four F1 Drivers' world championships from 2010-2013. However, the German driver was on his last stint in F1 and was invited by Graham Rahal to join the IndyCar scene in America.

In 2022, Vettel discussed America's new track on the F1 calendar, the Miami Street circuit. While debating about the track, he mentioned how IndyCar's Road America was a great circuit, which intrigued IndyCar racer Graham Rahal.

The American driver had been an admirer of Sebastian Vettel in his young days, which made the idea of the 37-year-old joining the IndyCar scene even special. Rahal then shared an invitation to Vettel that he could test an IndyCar with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing anytime he wanted, and said, via The Race:

"It’s open anytime he wants to try and maybe he wants to come race, I’m sure we can find a way to do it. Like [Romain] Grosjean, I think Seb [Vettel] would find IndyCar a much more relaxed [environment], but also more competitive, for sure. And a guy like him, as a racer, I’m sure finishing 10th on back is not fun, particularly coming from the world championships and everything else that he has."

The IndyCar driver further added:

"So, if he wants to come try it, look, I’m sure there’s a seat, there’s a home for him. In many ways, we’re gearing up to look at a fourth [car] in the future anyway. So, not saying he wants to do it full-time, but if he wants to come try it, he certainly can."

However, the four-time F1 champion has stayed away from racing since then. After his F1 retirement, Vettel has only taken part in show runs and a WEC test for Porsche.

What is Sebastian Vettel now doing?

Sebastian Vettel at the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna - Source: Getty

Sebastian Vettel has a hoard of records accredited to his name in the F1 world. He has even won the Monaco GP two times and by taking part in the Indy 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, he could potentially complete the Triple Crown of Motorsport. A feat that only Graham Hill has achieved to date.

Despite this, the 37-year-old's plans seem to be poles apart. After hanging his helmet, Vettel revealed that he had been learning farming and might continue down this rabbit hole, via OE24:

"I'm doing a little training in agriculture. If I pass, I would be suitable to run a business."

The 2025 IndyCar season will begin on March 2, at St. Petersburg, while the F1 season is slated to break covers on March 16, at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

