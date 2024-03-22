Sebastian Vettel set to test drive the Porsche 963 Hypercar

Former four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is set to test the Porsche 963 Hypercar by Porsche Penske Motorsport for its preparation for the Le Mans 24 hours this year.

The erstwhile Red Bull driver will be behind the wheel of the iconic German team for a 36-hour test in Spain at the Motorland Aragón. Vettel has already spent a considerable amount of time in the simulator preparing himself for the test.

As per Porsche Newsroom, Sebastian Vettel was overjoyed with the opportunity to take the Hypercar for a run. He said:

“I’m looking forward to testing the Porsche 963. I already got the chance to get a feel for the car during a rollout in Weissach. I’ve always followed other racing series and my curiosity for endurance events encouraged me to just give it a shot. Now I’m excited about the long run in Aragon and I’m looking forward to my time behind the wheel.

Sebastian Vettel also added that the experience would be new for him as he wasn't used to testing hypercars and added that he didn't have any plans to return to full-time racing:

"It’ll definitely take an adjustment and some getting used to but everyone in the team is very open and helps me. This will be a new experience for me. We will then see what happens next in this respect – at the moment there are no further plans for the future.”

Sebastian Vettel gives his damning verdict on Drive to Survive

Sebastian Vettel has stated that he finds Drive to Survive 'weird' and 'unrealistic' after claiming that he had only watched one episode of the initial seasons.

Speaking with German publication Neue Zürcher Zeitung, the former Ferrari man pointed out that he understood the appeal behind the series (via PlanetF1):

"I’ve only watched one episode myself, back when the series came out. I thought it was a bit weird because it was so unrealistic. But of course, I understand that it brought a lot of attention and a new audience to motorsport.

"You can’t do that with hours of explanations on how to adjust a damper. With Netflix, viewers feel like they learn more, also because there is more drama."

The German joins Red Bull driver Max Verstappen who has been quite vocal about his criticism towards the Netflix show and has even limited his appearance on the series as he claims that it overdramatizes the events on the track.