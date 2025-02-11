"They're losing a little of that driver-car-team identity": When Roger Penske expressed thoughts on IndyCar's dwindling popularity

IndyCar has been around since the 1900s and the IndyCar Series has been conducted under the supervision of various sanctioning bodies since 1920. The sport has been steadily growing in recent years and with the 2025 season just around the corner, there was a time back in the day (2011) when Team Penske owner Roger Penske, talked about the sport's dwindling popularity.

IndyCar is the highest class of open-wheel racing in America. However, despite this, the sport has yet to put itself on the motorsport map all over the globe. Back in 2011, while talking about the same, Roger Penske opened up on how IndyCar was losing the driver-car-team identity:

"One of the things that’s tough is the fan identity of the red-and-white (IndyCar) car, or the blue (NASCAR) car with number 2 on it. They’re losing a little of that driver-car-team identity because every day it’s a different cover on the book. We’re gonna have to figure out a way to better connect the fan with the car," Penske said via FOX Sports.

The 2025 season of IndyCar is slated to kick off on March 2 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Roger Penske on how IndyCar could create 'more buzz'

While Roger Penske gave a strong opinion on IndyCar's popularity back in the day, he also disagreed with what was proposed to improve it. The then-IndyCar CEO Randy Bernard, had offered a $5M bonus for non-IndyCar drivers who won the season finale in Las Vegas.

This did not sit well with Roger Penske in 2011 and thus, he shared a different suggestion:

"The issue is with a team that’s competing to win the championship. I’d much rather win the championship than the $5 million. I think there are other things we could do along the way to create more buzz. Some people may want to do it, and that’s fine. We have not committed to fielding another car."

The 2024 season of the highest class of open-wheel racing in America was won by Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou. Team Penske also had a strong campaign as its drivers Scott McLaughlin (505 points) and Will Power (498 points) finished 3rd and 4th.

Their veteran driver Josef Newgarden had a bit of an inconsistent season and as a consequence, ended his 2024 campaign in eighth place. In the process of doing so, he managed to amass 401 points with two wins, two poles, seven top-fives, and eight top-tens.

For the upcoming 2025 season, Team Penske will be eyeing gold. Scott McLaughlin missed out on the drivers' championship by only 39 points and considering this, the outfit is likely to go all guns blazing this year. The expectations of the fans will also be high from the Mooresville, North Carolina-based team.

