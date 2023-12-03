Kyle Larson is bringing massive following to IndyCar says Roger Penske: "We can see it already"

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson joins an elite list of NASCAR Cup Series drivers after deciding to double up on racing on Memorial Day weekend in 2024. Along with competing in the highest echelon of stock car racing, the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver will also be making his Indy 500 debut on the same day next season.

Larson will be seen running an Arrow McLaren SP car sponsored by Rick Hendrick during the 108th running of the famed open-wheel race held at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. With NASCAR topping the charts for popularity and viewership in the United States, the NTT IndyCar Series will also be benefitting from one of stock car racing's most successful drivers making his IndyCar debut.

Expand Tweet

NASCAR and IndyCar team owner Roger Penske spoke about the 'Kyle Larson effect' on 2024 ticket sales for the iconic 500-mile-long race. According to motorsport.com:

"We are so excited to see Larson come to the speedway, I know Rick (Hendrick) talked to me about running Larson and we hadn’t had the success for a couple years. I think that his skill and his fan base in the Midwest is amazing. The interest from the fan base with (Kyle) Larson coming, we can see it already in our ticket sales. He’ll be a great asset to Indianapolis and the 500," Roger Penske said.

Kyle Larson will be adding yet another crown jewel of motorsports as he chases the most sought-after titles in oval and dirt track racing. With a NASCAR Cup Series championship already under his belt, Larson has the potential to be the next Tony Stewart with an IndyCar championship win as well.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney reacts to Kyle Larson's Indy 500 debut

Ryan Blaney, the driver of the #12 Ford Mustang for Roger Penske in the NASCAR Cup Series, also touched upon his fellow competitor's debut in arguably the biggest spectacle in racing.

Expand Tweet

Blaney, the Cup Series champion in 2023, also speculated about running the double himself one day with Penske's open-wheeled operations. The #12 driver told motorsport.com:

"It’s something I feel like is if you could do the double that’s cool. Larson is doing it next year. That’s gonna be great. I’ve poked around that idea with RP for a couple years now. It’s cool for Kyle being able to do it and maybe one day I’ll get the privilege too."

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson is keeping himself busy during the Cup Series offseason with several midget as well as sprint car races on dirt.