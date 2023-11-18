Who is NASCAR legend Tony Stewart’s wife, Leah Pruett? Exploring all about the famous drag racer

While Tony Stewart is a household name in the NASCAR world, his partner Leah Pruett has carved her own path in the world of racing as an accomplished drag racer.

Pruett was born on May 26, 1988, in Redlands, California. Coming from a racing background stemming from her father Ron, Leah Pruett was introduced to the world of racing at the early age of eight. Showcasing her prowess from a very young age, she won multiple competitions throughout her amateur career, including the NHRA Junior Dragster title.

Pruett turned professional in 2013 when she joined Top Fuel with the team Dote Racing. However, her big break came in 2016 when she joined Don Schumacher Racing (DSR).

Racing for DSR, Pruett defeated the two-time NHRA Drag Racing Series Top Fuel dragster champion Brittany Force at the National Championship in Arizona. A fourth-place finish in 2018 remains her best result in Top Fuel.

Leah Pruett made headlines once again in 2022 when she joined the newly-launched two-car NHRA team, Tony Stewart Racing. The news came weeks before she exchanged vows with her fiancé and former NASCAR Cup Series champion and Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Tony Stewart.

Pruett was married twice before Stewart. Her first spouse was the two-time Monster Jam World Finals champion, Todd LeDuc. She then married Gary Pritchett in 2013, who happens to be a crew member of NHRA Top Fuel drags racer, Steve Torrence. Their marriage ended in 2019.

Once they began dating during the COVID-19 pandemic, Leah Pruett and Tony Stewart tied the knot in November 2021, in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Are Leah Pruett and Tony Stewart the fastest couple in motorsports right now?

In a recent appearance on "The Adam Carolla Show," Stewart posed an intriguing question: Are they (him and Leah) the fastest couple in motorsports?

Speaking to Adam Carolla, semi-retired driver, and NASCAR team owner Tony Stewart, in a light-hearted demeanor, proposed an interesting question. He said:

"We are trying as a couple, Leah and I are trying to figure out if we're the fastest couple in motorsports right now."

Dwelling into the details, Stewart added:

"I've driven her top fuel car. I ran 322 miles an hour. She's ran like 336. And that was a topic on our way to dinner the other night of 'I wonder if there's a couple that's faster than us right now.'"

However, his proposition was thrown out of the window when the host, Adam Carolla, mentioned the name of Andy Green, a retired fighter jet pilot and world land speed record holder since 1997.

Shifting focus back to racing action, Tony Stewart's first full-time season in Top Fuel came to a disappointing end as he fell short by a mere margin of 0.03 seconds in round two of the finals at Pomona Dragstrip.