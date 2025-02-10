Sports have a special way of connecting with the fans. Be it motorsports like IndyCar or any other sport like American football or soccer. The 2025 Super Bowl will air on February 10th all over the globe and in line with this, there was a time back in the day when IndyCar linked up with it.

In 2011, IndyCar decided to show up with its cars at the Super Bowl event. The motorsport fanatics are familiar with the sounds of sight and sounds of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May. In light of a special Super Bowl event of 2011, IndyCar was able to showcase 'Super Cars' to more than 150,000 football fans.

The decision-makers within IndyCar were pleased with their efforts, and then-member of the Super Bowl Host Committee, Jeff Robinson, had the following to add.

"We're taking something very Indianapolis and we are kind of re-branding it for each football franchise, so no matter who you cheer for, this will make for a great photo op while you are in town for the Super Bowl," Robinson said [Via WTHR].

During the 2011 Super Bowl event, fans in Central Indiana got to see 36 specially-painted IndyCars up close.

Super Bowl and IndyCar through the years

Super Bowl has a grand audience that only increases with each passing year. The game has a wide reach all over the globe and back in 2011, the special event (build-up week ahead of the game) in partnership with IndyCar was made available to the fans for free.

The 2011 spokesperson of Indy Racing Experience, Jeff Smith, back then said:

"With the exception of a little gas money, north side or south side, west or east, you are able to go around the entire city and get a feel for that Super Bowl game and see these great teams."

Switching gears to 2025, IndyCar in association with FOX, has come up with a unique promotional approach. The latter will feature three driver (including Arrow McLaren racer Pato O'Ward) promotional videos during Super Bowl's telecast of the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles game.

Pato O'Ward has been competing in IndyCar since the 2018 season. Over the years, he has cemented his name in the sport and has amassed seven wins, 26 podiums, and five pole positions.

Moreover, in a competitive 2024 season, he accumulated 460 points which was good enough for an overall fifth-place finish. In the process, he also conjured up three wins, six top-fives, and 10 top-ten finishes. Arrow McLaren will expect much of the same in the upcoming 2025 IndyCar season.

