What time is IndyCar race today (August 24)? 2025 Milwaukee Mile 250 preview, starting order, TV channel, and streaming details

IndyCar will host Round 16 of 17 of the 2025 season at the 1.015-mile Milwaukee Mile short oval today (August 24). Alex Palou, who wrapped up the championship at the last race in Portland, was relentless in qualifying and outpaced the field by over 0.7 mph to take pole position with a two-lap average of 162.971 mph.

He was the last driver to make his qualifying run, with the order being set by inverse championship standings. David Malukas, who pulled a blinder with a two-lap average of 162.256, looked set to take pole for the Milwaukee Mile 250 before Palou snatched it at the very end.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver has won the 2025 IndyCar championship and the Indy 500, but the story is far from over. He wants to win the remaining two races in Milwaukee and Nashville to equal AJ Foyt's longstanding record of 10 wins in a season.

However, starting behind him are five Chevrolet drivers, including Malukas, Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward, and the Team Penske trifecta, which is looking to close a miserable season on a high. The road to converting pole into victory won't be straightforward, but it's not something Alex Palou hasn't encountered before.

While his record-breaking run continues, there were two big disappointments during IndyCar qualifying on Saturday. Colton Herta lost control of his No. 26 Honda and spun on lap 1 of his two-lap average, but did well to avoid crashing into the barriers. Felix Rosenqvist had a similar spin but crashed rear-first into the barriers. Because two drivers who qualified ahead of them have penalties (explained below), the duo will start on the penultimate row.

Let us take a look at the entire starting grid for the 2025 Milwaukee Mile 250.

Full starting order for the 2025 IndyCar Milwaukee Mile 250

The starting order for the Milwaukee Mile 250 will differ from the qualifying results. Chip Ganassi Racing drivers Scott Dixon and Kyffin Simpson, and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Louis Foster, have nine-place grid penalties each for unapproved engine changes.

Here's what the grid looks like after those penalties are accounted for:

Alex Palou David Malukas Pato O'Ward Scott McLaughlin Will Power Kyle Kirkwood Josef Newgarden Conor Daly Christian Rasmussen Graham Rahal Rinus VeeKay Alexander Rossi Marcus Ericsson Scott Dixon Devlin DeFrancesco Marcus Armstrong Christian Lundgaard Nolan Siegel Sting Ray Robb Robert Shwartzman Santino Ferrucci Jacob Abel Callum Ilott Colton Herta Felix Rosenqvist Kyffin Simpson Louis Foster

Start time, TV channel, and streaming details for IndyCar's 2025 Milwaukee race

IndyCar's coverage of the 2025 Milwaukee Mile 250 will begin at 2 pm ET (1 pm local time), with the race set to go green 20 minutes later at 2:20 pm. US viewers can watch the race on FOX.

For non-US viewers, here's a country-wise list of international broadcasters for the race:

Canada: TSN, TSN+

TSN, TSN+ Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 Spain: Movistar+

Movistar+ France: Canal+

Canal+ Germany: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Belgium: VOO Sport World

VOO Sport World Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

ESPN, TV Cultura Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport Italy: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Portugal: Sport TV

Sport TV Japan: Gaora Sports

Gaora Sports Hungary: Arena 4

Arena 4 Turkey: S Sport

Alternatively, fans can also stream the race on IndyCar's official streaming platform, indycarlive.com, which requires a paid subscription.

