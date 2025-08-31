What time is IndyCar's Nashville race today (August 31)? See starting order, TV channel, and streaming details for Music City GP

  • home icon
By Yash Kotak
Published Aug 31, 2025 11:48 GMT
NTT INDYCAR Series Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Scott Dixon at the IndyCar 2025 Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix - Practice - Source: Getty

IndyCar will hold its 2025 season finale, the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix, at the Nashville Superspeedway today (August 31). Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward, who earned pole position in qualifying on Saturday, will lead the 27-car grid to green for the last time this season.

There is no championship battle going into the season finale, with Alex Palou having wrapped it up at Portland. Behind him is O'Ward, who has secured P2 in the 2025 standings. However, the battle for P3 is on between Scott Dixon (qualified in P5), Christian Lundgaard (qualified in P3), and Kyle Kirkwood (qualified in P11).

Team Penske had an underwhelming qualifying session at the Nashville Superspeedway. Home hero Josef Newgarden was Penske's quickest driver (P6) despite having an unusual gearshift problem. Teammates Scott McLaughlin and Will Power fared worse, qualifying in P8 and P12, respectively.

Conor Daly's performance was a shocker. The oval specialist could only put up a two-lap average of 198.187 mph, placing him in a lowly 25th on the starting grid.

Let's take a look at the full starting order for the Nashville season finale.

Starting order for the 2025 IndyCar Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix

The starting order for IndyCar's 2025 Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix will be slightly different than the qualifying results. Three drivers - Arrow McLaren's Nolan Siegel, PREMA Racing's Callum Ilott, and Ed Carpenter Racing's Christian Rasmussen, who won at Milwaukee last week - have nine-place grid penalties each for unapproved engine changes.

Here's what the 27-driver grid looks like after accounting for those penalties:

  1. Pato O'Ward
  2. David Malukas
  3. Christian Lundgaard
  4. Alex Palou
  5. Scott Dixon
  6. Josef Newgarden
  7. Scott McLaughlin
  8. Kyffin Simpson
  9. Felix Rosenqvist
  10. Will Power
  11. Kyle Kirkwood
  12. Santino Ferrucci
  13. Colton Herta
  14. Marcus Armstrong
  15. Marcus Ericsson
  16. Nolan Siegel
  17. Robert Shwartzman
  18. Callum Ilott
  19. Alexander Rossi
  20. Sting Ray Robb
  21. Graham Rahal
  22. Devlin DeFrancesco
  23. Louis Foster
  24. Conor Daly
  25. Christian Rasmussen
  26. Rinus Veekay
  27. Jacob Abel

Another key storyline to watch out for is the Rookie of the Year battle between Louis Foster and Robert Shwartzman. The former is eight points ahead of his PREMA Racing rival in the standings, but starts in P23 compared to Shwartzman's P17.

Start time and TV Channel details for IndyCar's 2025 season finale in Nashville

Pato O'Ward at the 2025 IndyCar Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Coverage of the Borchetta Bourbon Music City GP will begin at 2 pm ET, which US viewers can watch on FOX. The race will go green at 2:45 pm ET, with a longer pre-race show to mark the end of the season.

For non-US viewers, here's a country-wise list of international IndyCar broadcasters:

  • Australia: Stan Sport
  • United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
  • Spain: Movistar+
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany: Sky Sport
  • Belgium: VOO Sport World
  • Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Portugal: Sport TV
  • Japan: Gaora Sports
  • Hungary: Arena 4
  • Turkey: S Sport

Fans can also stream the race on the series' official streaming platform, indycarlive.com, which requires a paid subscription.

Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.

Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.

Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.

When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing.

