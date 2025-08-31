What time is IndyCar's Nashville race today (August 31)? See starting order, TV channel, and streaming details for Music City GP

IndyCar will hold its 2025 season finale, the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix, at the Nashville Superspeedway today (August 31). Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward, who earned pole position in qualifying on Saturday, will lead the 27-car grid to green for the last time this season.

There is no championship battle going into the season finale, with Alex Palou having wrapped it up at Portland. Behind him is O'Ward, who has secured P2 in the 2025 standings. However, the battle for P3 is on between Scott Dixon (qualified in P5), Christian Lundgaard (qualified in P3), and Kyle Kirkwood (qualified in P11).

Team Penske had an underwhelming qualifying session at the Nashville Superspeedway. Home hero Josef Newgarden was Penske's quickest driver (P6) despite having an unusual gearshift problem. Teammates Scott McLaughlin and Will Power fared worse, qualifying in P8 and P12, respectively.

Conor Daly's performance was a shocker. The oval specialist could only put up a two-lap average of 198.187 mph, placing him in a lowly 25th on the starting grid.

Let's take a look at the full starting order for the Nashville season finale.

Starting order for the 2025 IndyCar Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix

The starting order for IndyCar's 2025 Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix will be slightly different than the qualifying results. Three drivers - Arrow McLaren's Nolan Siegel, PREMA Racing's Callum Ilott, and Ed Carpenter Racing's Christian Rasmussen, who won at Milwaukee last week - have nine-place grid penalties each for unapproved engine changes.

Here's what the 27-driver grid looks like after accounting for those penalties:

Pato O'Ward David Malukas Christian Lundgaard Alex Palou Scott Dixon Josef Newgarden Scott McLaughlin Kyffin Simpson Felix Rosenqvist Will Power Kyle Kirkwood Santino Ferrucci Colton Herta Marcus Armstrong Marcus Ericsson Nolan Siegel Robert Shwartzman Callum Ilott Alexander Rossi Sting Ray Robb Graham Rahal Devlin DeFrancesco Louis Foster Conor Daly Christian Rasmussen Rinus Veekay Jacob Abel

Another key storyline to watch out for is the Rookie of the Year battle between Louis Foster and Robert Shwartzman. The former is eight points ahead of his PREMA Racing rival in the standings, but starts in P23 compared to Shwartzman's P17.

Start time and TV Channel details for IndyCar's 2025 season finale in Nashville

Pato O'Ward at the 2025 IndyCar Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Coverage of the Borchetta Bourbon Music City GP will begin at 2 pm ET, which US viewers can watch on FOX. The race will go green at 2:45 pm ET, with a longer pre-race show to mark the end of the season.

For non-US viewers, here's a country-wise list of international IndyCar broadcasters:

Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 Spain: Movistar+

Movistar+ France: Canal+

Canal+ Germany: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Belgium: VOO Sport World

VOO Sport World Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

ESPN, TV Cultura Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport Italy: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Portugal: Sport TV

Sport TV Japan: Gaora Sports

Gaora Sports Hungary: Arena 4

Arena 4 Turkey: S Sport

Fans can also stream the race on the series' official streaming platform, indycarlive.com, which requires a paid subscription.

