When Fernando Alonso confessed about feeling “strange” to Tony Kanaan during Indy 500 buildup

The buzz and the frenzy that comes with the Indy 500 event can prove overwhelming for a debutant, and Fernando Alonso wasn't far from this feeling during his debut at the racing showpiece. The Spanish racer opened up about his experience, admitting that it was a little strange during his media rounds.

Ad

The two-time Formula 1 champion had opted to partake in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing with Andretti Autosport in conjunction with the McLaren team during the 2017 season, following his brief hiatus from F1. The 43-year-old's presence at the Indy 500 event generated significant buzz among many, and he was largely heralded by several cameras, even in his hotel room.

Reflecting on the intense media attention ahead of his debut, Fernando Alonso admitted how strange the build-up was in contrast to Formula 1. The Spanish driver, who spoke to Tony Kanaan as seen in a video shared by WRTV Indianapolis on YouTube, detailed:

Ad

Trending

“It is different. I am enjoying it because this is one race in the year. I don’t know how you guys can deal with this every single race, but I am enjoying it. I think it is a good thing to be close to the fans and the media.

…I was in a room in New York with a camera in front of me with no cameraman, alone for two hours. I cannot say the TV channel now. But I came to the grid, and I had a one-on-one interview with the same channel. Yeah, the media day was a little bit strange.” (0.24 onwards)

Ad

Ad

Fernando Alonso had entered the 2017 edition of the Indy 500 with the aim of completing the ‘Triple Crown,’ having tasted glory at the Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Sadly for Alonso, his outing at the American open-wheel racing series did not pan out as he hoped. Leading 27 laps of the event, his Andretti Autosport car suffered a mechanical setback with just 21 laps remaining in the race.

When Fernando Alonso praised IndyCar's Alex Palou

Fernando Alonso previously heaped praise on Alex Palou during the latter's early years in IndyCar racing. The 43-year-old, sharing his thoughts on his fellow Spaniard, labelled him a "phenomenon."

Ad

Palou, who largely endured an underwhelming spell during his stint in Formula 2 and Formula 3, lit up the stage with his impressive outings after branching out to IndyCar racing. The Barcelona-born racer was leading the 2021 championship when Alonso showered praises on him.

Speaking about the Chip Ganassi driver in 2021, Fernando Alonso stated (as quoted by Motorsport.com):

“Yes, yes, of course I follow him and the truth is that he is a phenomenon. This year I see him becoming champion, because he is the most consistent, the best, and I am very happy because having a young Spaniard who is succeeding in IndyCar I think is good for everyone and opens eyes a little bit to new generations as well.”

Ad

Alonso’s prediction of Alex Palou being champion proved accurate, as the 28-year-old clinched what would be the first of his three IndyCar titles. Palou has since grown to develop into arguably the finest driver currently on the IndyCar grid, and he currently leads the drivers' standings after the first three races of the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.