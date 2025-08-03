When is the next IndyCar race? 2025 Grand Prix of Portland schedule, timings, and all you need to know

After another Alex Palou show at Laguna Seca, IndyCar heads to Portland for the final road course race of the 2025 season. The series will host the Grand Prix of Portland from August 8 to 10 at the Portland International Raceway.
This will be the first race since FOX announced it bought a 33% stake in Penske Entertainment, and thus, in IndyCar itself and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Palou stands a chance to seal the 2025 championship in Portland, with the only remaining contender, Pato O'Ward, 121 points behind him.
The points math dictates that the Chip Ganassi Racing driver needs to sustain a 108-point lead exiting the Portland weekend to win his fourth title. If he finishes ahead of O'Ward in any capacity, that criterion will be met.
However, even if Palou were to finish behind the Arrow McLaren driver, he has a 13-point cushion between the current 121-point lead and the required 108-point lead for post-Portland.
In either case, the 2025 title seems to be Alex Palou's to take home, even though Pato O'Ward refuses to rule out his chances because of the mathematical possibilities.
The other 25 of 27 drivers have nothing to lose going into Round 15 of 17 at the Portland International Raceway. Team Penske had a strong weekend at the road course last year, with Will Power winning and Josef Newgarden in third. The Roger Penske-owned team needs a glimmer of its lost performance in this final stretch of the season to build on it in the offseason.
Let's take a look at the race weekend schedule for the 2025 Grand Prix of Portland.
2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland full schedule and session timings
Here is the full weekend schedule for the 2025 Grand Prix of Portland, with an additional practice session scheduled on Saturday evening after qualifying.
Friday, August 8
Practice 1 - 5:30 pm ET
Saturday, August 9
Practice 2 - 12:00 pm ET
Qualifying - 2:30 pm ET
Final Practice - 8:30 pm ET
Sunday, August 10
Race - 3:00 pm ET (Race will go green at 3:22 pm ET)
TV Channel and streaming details for IndyCar's Portland race
US viewers can watch the three-day IndyCar proceedings in Portland across FOX's TV channels. Practice 1, Practice 2, and qualifying will be broadcast on FS1. The final practice session will be broadcast on FS2, and the 110-lap race on Sunday will be broadcast on FOX.
For non-US viewers, here's a country-wise list of international broadcasters:
- Canada: TSN, TSN+
- Australia: Stan Sport
- United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
- Spain: Movistar+
- France: Canal+
- Germany: Sky Sport
- Belgium: VOO Sport World
- Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
- Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
- Italy: Sky Sport
- Portugal: Sport TV
- Japan: Gaora Sports
- Hungary: Arena 4
- Turkey: S Sport
If you can't find your country in this list, check out this page on IndyCar's site for a comprehensive list of international broadcasters. Alternatively, fans can also watch the race on the series' official streaming platform, indycarlive.com. The service requires a paid subscription.
