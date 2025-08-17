When is the next IndyCar race? Full schedule for 2025 Milwaukee Mile 250, where to watch, and all you should know

IndyCar enters its final stretch of the 2025 season with back-to-back oval races to close out the championship. First, the premier American open-wheel racing series will head to West Allis, Wisconsin, for the Milwaukee Mile 250 from August 23 to 24.
The 2025 championship was decided at the previous race, the Grand Prix of Portland. Alex Palou, who was in the title fight with Pato O'Ward, saw an unfortunate incident for the latter destroy the battle for the fans. The Arrow McLaren driver, who was 121 points behind, had an uphill task ahead of him.
Starting on pole position eased things, but a mechanical issue on lap 21 of 110 effectively ended his race, handing Palou, who eventually finished on the podium, the 2025 IndyCar title. It was the Spaniard's third consecutive title and fourth in five years. Team Penske's Will Power won the race, his and the team's first of the season.
Though there is no championship battle left going into the Milwaukee Mile 250 weekend, there are many storylines to look out for. Here are some that stand out:
- Will Power's contract situation with Team Penske for 2026.
- A four-way battle for P2 in the championship.
- Team Penske is looking to close out a misfortune-filled season on a high.
- Alex Palou's pursuit of 10 race wins in a season to match AJ Foyt's record - He is currently at 8 and needs to win both remaining races.
- Can Colton Herta get into the Top 5 in the standings? That would help his FIA super licence situation, and a potential 2026 Cadillac F1 move could follow.
- A multi-driver battle to see who can enter/remain in the Leaders Circle (Top 22 in the standings) to earn the $1 million bonus.
With the plot set, let's take a look at the schedule for the Milwaukee race weekend.
Weekend schedule and session timings for the 2025 IndyCar Milwaukee Mile 250
IndyCar will have a two-day race weekend in Milwaukee as opposed to the regular three-day weekends on road/street circuits. However, such a schedule is typical at ovals. Here's what the two days entail:
Saturday
Practice 1 - 9:00 am ET
Qualifications - 2:00 pm ET
High-line and final practice - 4:30 pm ET
Sunday
Race - Coverage begins 2 pm ET; Race goes green at 2:20 pm ET
TV Channel and streaming details for the 2025 Milwaukee Mile 250
For the US audience, FOX will broadcast the two Saturday practice sessions on FS2, the qualifications on FS1, and the 250-lap race on FOX. For non-US viewers, here's a country-wise list of international broadcasters:
- Canada: TSN, TSN+
- Australia: Stan Sport
- United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
- Spain: Movistar+
- France: Canal+
- Germany: Sky Sport
- Belgium: VOO Sport World
- Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
- Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
- Italy: Sky Sport
- Portugal: Sport TV
- Japan: Gaora Sports
- Hungary: Arena 4
- Turkey: S Sport
Alternatively, fans can also stream the race on indycarlive.com, which is IndyCar's official streaming service, requiring a paid subscription.
