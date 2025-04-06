When Pato O'Ward opened up on his “ridiculous” first experience with F1

Arrow McLaren ace Pato O'Ward once reflected on his first-time Formula 1 experience. O'Ward had participated in the 2021 Abu Dhabi testing for McLaren F1.

Former Indy Lights champion Pato O'Ward made his IndyCar Series debut with Carlin in 2019, before moving to Zak Brown's Arrow McLaren in 2020. O'Ward, after impressing in his first two campaigns piloting the No. 5 Chevy for McLaren, finally got the opportunity to test out a Formula 1 ride.

O’Ward got his first taste of F1 machinery at the 2021 Young Driver Test in Abu Dhabi. He earned the chance to pilot McLaren’s 2021-spec MCL35M at the Yas Marina Circuit. Completing 92 laps, O’Ward posted a best time of 1:24.607, which was the fourth fastest of the day.

Speaking about the experience, O'Ward couldn’t hide his amazement in an interview with F1.com later that year. He said:

"Wow! Like, wow! These cars are ridiculous. I was expecting crazy and insane and this is crazy and insane times 10. The capabilities of what these cars are capable of is… I don’t know how. I thought the IndyCar was fast and… it was just crazy man, I don’t know what else to say. These things bend the laws of physics, it’s just absurd, absurd what they’re able to do."

Notably, it wasn’t just the car's pace that got to him. After pounding out lap after lap under intense G-forces, O’Ward admitted:

"Another part where I didn’t get everything together on one lap is I was about to lose my head! Man. My neck is, like, destroyed."

F1 testing was Pato O'Ward's "best experience" of his life

Despite the physical strain, the test was unlike anything Pato O'Ward had ever experienced. The Mexican declared it the pinnacle of his racing career so far. He stated:

"This is the best experience I’ve ever had in a race car in my life. I don’t think anything has come close to it in terms of driving, I didn’t want today to end to be honest with you. It’s just unbelievable."

He also noted:

"It’s just amazing, what all us racing drivers want to feel is just go as fast as you can, brake as late as you can, you want to feel everything, and this car gives you that and more."

The 2022 season brought about bigger moments in Pato O'Ward's F1 career. The Mexican took part in another testing session for McLaren F1, this time at Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona. The same campaign also saw him make his Free Practice debut for the team in Abu Dhabi.

O'Ward continued making Free Practice appearances in 2023 and 2024, even going on to make his F1 debut in his home nation of Mexico. The 25-year-old has notably served as McLaren's reserve driver since 2024.

