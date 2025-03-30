When Pato O'Ward urged IndyCar to “stop competing” with F1

Pato O'Ward had previously weighed in on the recurring debate of IndyCar vs Formula 1. The Mexican driver urged fans and stakeholders to move away from constant comparisons and instead embrace the innovation that F1 brings to its racing events.

The 25-year-old driver has been part of both racing series under the McLaren racing umbrella. He is currently driving in IndyCar for Arrow McLaren, and he also served as a reserve driver for the Formula 1 outfit of the Woking-based team from 2021-2024.

Pato O'Ward, having experienced what both series entail, detailed in 2023 that IndyCar would benefit more from adopting F1’s advancements rather than trying to compete with it directly.

Speaking with media outlet Jalopnik, O'Ward stated:

"IndyCar needs to embrace Formula 1 and not compete against it. It has invested astronomical numbers into the series and into making people feel like they're part of something — but they did it by going to the biggest platforms."

In his interview, Pato O'Ward also sent a rallying message to the organizers of the IndyCar series, emphasizing the need for greater investment in the racing spectacle:

"With F1 — before a car even hits the track, you know F1 is here in town because of everything it involves. IndyCar keeps saying, oh, budget — but there has to be a point where you're like, screw budget. Let's make this the best we can, and the rest will come. You have to trust that money will come in because you're offering a product that is now worth it.”

O’Ward is one of several drivers on the 2025 IndyCar grid with ties to F1. The Mexican joins the likes of Marcus Ericsson and Callum Ilott, who previously had stints in F1—either as a reserve or a full-time driver.

Pato O'Ward explains the difference between driving IndyCar and F1

Pato O'Ward during the Formula 1 Testing In Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

Pato O'Ward previously explained what he considers the major difference between driving an IndyCar and driving an F1 car. The 25-year-old, who boasts experience in both racing series, detailed that the differences in driving both series are noticeable and crucial.

Speaking to motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass in February 2025, O'Ward explained the difference in the physcial effect driving both cars have on the drivers as well as the overall uniqueness of both open wheel racing series cars.

Speaking in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Pato O'Ward said:

"Two different beasts. I will say F1 is very neck-heavy just because of the lateral Gs and longitudinal Gs. IndyCar is extremely upper-body heavy because there is no power steering—you are kind of like wrestling a bear with the IndyCar, to be honest. F1 is a little more gentle." (0:02 onwards)

"The tires are also very different and like to get driven differently. F1 is very gentle—like I said, very gentle—because the car is very capable and does a lot of things. In IndyCar, you can manhandle it around a little bit more," he added.

Beyond the unique physical demands that both open-wheel racing series require, the design philosophies of the cars in both series are also distinct. The IndyCar series uses standardized chassis and engines, whereas F1 allows participating teams to push innovation and creative engineering to the limit within a defined regulatory framework.

