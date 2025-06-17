Who is Kyle Kirkwood's father? Meet Florida's 'legendary' real estate agent with 500M+ in sales

Kyle Kirkwood has built an impressive resume in IndyCar, rising to be a championship contender in 2025. The Andretti Global star is the only driver in American open-wheel racing history to win championships on each rung of the IndyCar ladder series.

The magnificence of this feat only amplifies when you get to know that he comes from a family with no racing background. His dad, Cam Kirkwood, is Florida's top real estate agent, and mother, Peggy, is an artist and owns The New Studio for the Visual Arts in the town of Jupiter.

Kyle Kirkwood's interest in the world of motorsport sparked when he was five. His dad took the family to Moroso Motorsports Park in Palm Beach to watch some drag racing. As fate would have it, there was a go-kart track next to it. Since Kyle was too young, he could only watch his dad and two older brothers race there.

However, later that year, Cam gifted him a kart with a Fittipaldi chassis and an 80cc Comer engine on Christmas. And so began the rise of IndyCar's to-be next big thing.

Who is Kyle Kirkwood's dad, Cam Kirkwood?

Cam Kirkwood is a luxury real estate agent with Compass Florida. He has been working in the field since 1989, when he joined Lost Tree Realty. He began with selling properties in Jupiter before adding Palm Beach Garden and Martin Counties to his portfolio.

Cam and Peggy had Kyle in October 1998, when Cam was around midway through his 23-year stint with the firm. After departing Lost Tree Realty in 2012, Cam worked for a handful of real estate companies, including Sotheby's International Realty, Lang Realty, Sailfish Point Realty and Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

He found a new home at Compass in 2020 and has since served the Jupiter, Florida-based company, whose website calls his reputation "legendary". As per Cam Kirkwood's LinkedIn, he has over half a billion dollars, i.e., over $500 million, in real estate sales, having represented over 560 clients. His motto? "Results are the name of the game."

Kyle Kirkwood's 'most fond' childhood memory with his dad

IndyCar's 2025 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at WWTR on June 15 coincided with Father's Day. In the lead-up to the race, the Instagram account of WWTR posted a clip of Kyle Kirkwood talking about his favorite memory with his dad.

"My favorite memory of my dad is probably when I was younger, in karting, when it would just be him and I, and we would go out with a go-kart in the bed of a truck and just do laps. Probably one of my most fond memories," the Andretti Global driver said.

Kirkwood eventually won the 260-lap race after starting in 10th position, in what doubled as a great Father's Day gift to Cam. It was the 26-year-old's third win of the season and second consecutive after the Detroit GP. It helped him close the championship points gap to Alex Palou from 102 to 75.

The only regret Kyle Kirkwood's dad has about his racing career might be to skip the 2023 Long Beach despite being in California. It was on that legendary circuit where his son won his first IndyCar race.

