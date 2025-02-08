Why does IndyCar have rolling starts unlike F1?

IndyCar and F1 offer high-speed, open-wheel racing action. However, both the championships have various differences, and one of them is their different starting procedures.

The American series employs a rolling-start procedure, while F1 utilizes a standings start procedure under normal conditions. Historically, IndyCar has used rolling starts, which require drivers to drive under a specified speed limit usually set by the safety car in a predetermined order derived through qualifying.

On the other hand, a standings start procedure refers to the cars lining up on the grid in their grid boxes and waiting for the signal to be given to start the race (commonly by red and green lights). This procedure was once used in IndyCar when the series moved away from its traditional approach.

Trending

It was utilized in the 2013 and 2014 seasons. However, it received much backlash because it posed a huge safety concern. Drivers used to stall on their grid boxes due to the intricacies of launching the car from the grid, as IndyCar's gearboxes had troubles with this method.

Moreover, disaster struck in 2014 as polesitter Sebastian Saavedra at the inaugural Grand Prix of Indianapolis stalled the car and caused a massive wreck. This urged the series to go back to the rolling start procedure that had been championed over the years, and the championship moved back to it.

F1 has used rolling starts on rare occasions. When weather conditions are not deemed safe for drivers to perform a stand-still start, there is a high chance that a driver could lose traction on the race start and cause a crash. The most recent example of such an instance includes the Monaco Grand Prix in 2022 when the FIA issued a rolling start due to torrential weather.

What do F1 and IndyCar drivers think about each other's championships?

With both series having their own merits, drivers have often commented on their counterparts racing in other continents. Moreover, reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen has been clear about his intentions to not race in IndyCar.

When asked about why he did not want to join the racing series back in 2021, the Dutchman replied (via NBC):

"It’s just the risk of a big crash is big, and of course, I know in F1 there also is risk of an impact, but when you hit a certain wall with 200-plus mph, it’s not enjoyable. And that risk is higher in IndyCar, and especially if you would hit someone else and you go into the fence, there are plenty of examples where it doesn’t end well, or you end up being hurt. So for me, I love to watch it. I have a lot of respect for the drivers who do it, but I’m happy where I am."

On the other hand, former F1 driver Marcus Ericsson, who joined Andretti last year shared his thoughts on the differences between the two series. He raced in F1 for five years and then made the switch to IndyCar after he was sacked by Alfa Romeo (now Sauber) in favor of Kimi Raikkonen.

Ericsson revealed the differences between the two in 2019 (via The RACER):

"It's a very different feeling for sure. It's a lot less downforce in the cars, but what it does is it makes a car move around a lot more so, you have to work really hard as a driver. You know and it's just impressive in a different way compared to the F1. The F1 is so like say perfect in the high-speed stuff whereas, [in IndyCar] it's in the car, you need to really wrestle in the high-speed stuff like the SS [Super Speedway] so, it's a very different type of driving. But I have to say both in a F1 car and then IndyCar is an amazing track to drive and it's really enjoyable for us drivers," Ericsson said (0:15 onwards)

F1's 2025 season would begin on March 16, in Melbourne, while its American counterpart would break the covers off the season on March 2 at St. Petersburg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback