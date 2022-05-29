2022 F1 Monaco GP: Winners and Losers

After much delay and confusion, the thrilling Monaco GP is finally behind us. The race saw Red Bull's Sergio Perez take his third career win today. Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen closed out the top three with their P2 and P3 results, respectively.

As teams wrap up their motorhomes after the Monaco GP, it is worth remembering that not everyone is going to leave the Principality with a smile on their face. Winning requires someone to lose as well. Hence, in this piece, we take a look at this weekend's winners and losers.

Who won and who lost at the Monaco GP?

Winner

Red Bull

Red Bull seemed to be on the back foot this weekend with Ferrari having the edge in the slow-speed corners. Because what is Monaco if not slow-speed corners?

Despite its title rival locking out the front row, the Austrian team did a fantastic job with its strategy and overcut both the Ferraris as a result of which Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen bagged P1 and P4, respectively.

Loser

Ferrari

Despite having the fastest car on the grid on most tracks, Ferrari disappointed in the last few races. Especially in Monaco, where its car was better suited to the track than the RB18. Charles Leclerc was successfully managing his race when he was called in for a pit stop, which cost him several positions on the grid and, ultimately, the win at his home race.

Ferrari will definitely be feeling the heat at the moment and it will be interesting to see if the team can rise to the challenge.

Winner

George Russell

More points, a cheeky pass on Lando, and another top five finish for the collection. Well raced, @GeorgeRussell63 More points, a cheeky pass on Lando, and another top five finish for the collection. Well raced, @GeorgeRussell63 🤝More points, a cheeky pass on Lando, and another top five finish for the collection. 💪 https://t.co/Z9y3mfuIkF

It was another top-five finish for the new Mercedes driver. George Russell has been extracting every inch of performance out of that Mercedes W13 every single race weekend. That's six wins in a row for the young Briton over his teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Loser

Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo had another disappointing weekend in Monaco. He finished in P13 while his teammate Lando Norris finished in P6. One has to wonder if the comments made by Zak Brown prior to the race had affected the Australian driver.

Instead of being the dauntless driver who had driven his team to victory in 2018 despite losing power early on in the race, the 32-year-old gave the impression of a driver who wasn't entirely confident today.

It will be interesting to see where the McLaren-Ricciardo marriage heads in the future. For now, it seems to be heading towards a painful divorce.

Winner

The old guards at Alpine and Aston Martin

The Monaco GP was a good one for the old guard in Alpine and Aston Martin as both Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso showed up their younger teammates. Alonso had a clear edge over Esteban Ocon throughout the weekend, while the four-time world champion is starting to put Lance Stroll in his place more and more at Aston Martin.

Alonso's P7 and Vettel's P10 might not be much in the eyes of many pundits, but this was a reflection of the kind of generational talent we are looking at here. The ones that are still relevant and ridiculously good.

Loser

Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher's crash was horrific to watch, especially considering that he'd had a similar one in Saudi Arabia earlier this season. Despite the initial excitement surrounding his arrival in F1 last year, the Haas driver has been immensely crash-prone and often disappointing. He has yet to score a point in the sport since his debut in 2021.

With this, we have covered our list of winners and losers of the Monaco GP. It will be interesting to see who makes the list next time after the race in Baku on June 12, 2022.

