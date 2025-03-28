"You know who you are?": When Joe Rogan was shocked to find out that Danica Patrick was not a 'car girl'

In 2018, Joe Rogan was left shocked when Danica Patrick told him that she was not a "car girl," despite being an IndyCar and NASCAR driver at the time. The former driver appeared on the podcaster's show after she announced her retirement in November 2017.

After completing a stellar career in American motorsports, Patrick announced in 2017 that she was going to step away from full-time racing and would compete in the 2018 editions of both the Daytona 500 and Indy 500 events as her final two races.

Despite retirement, the American has kept herself in the eye of the media through her businesses, TV appearances, and sporadic appearances on online platforms, such as UFC commentator Joe Rogan's podcasts.

While appearing on the 'Joe Rogan Experience' podcast in January of 2018, Patrick explained how she is not really into cars and only drives the ones that are given to her by the teams she drives for.

"I am not a car girl," expressed Patrick.

Rogan replied hilariously, asking her if she even knew who she was:

"What? What does that mean? How do you even say those words? Do you know who you are? You are Danica Patrick, you're a race car driver, woman."

Patrick started her motorsports career off in England, competing in Formula Vauxhall and Formula Ford in the late 1990s and early 2000s. She then moved back over to her native United States and subsequently made her IndyCar debut in 2005 with Rahal Letterman Racing.

Later on, in 2008, Patrick became the first, and to date the only, female driver in IndyCar history to win a race, at the Indy Japan 300, with Andretti. She later moved on to NASCAR, competing in the Nationwide series in 2010 and making her Sprint Cup debut in 2012.

While her time in stock-car racing was underwhelming, she forever etched her name in motorsports history with her victory in Motegi, Japan.

Danica Patrick explained why she is not into cars, even though she is a race car driver

Danica Patrick at the Turning Point Inaugural-Eve Ball held in Washington, D.C. - Source: Getty

During the same podcast appearance in 2018, Danica Patrick simply told Joe Rogan that she does not even know a lot about the cars she competes in, as she just needs to drive them and not design them. The former IndyCar star also mentioned that she did not need to go to a school for engineering but instead just started driving cars at the age of 10.

Continuing from the conversation about Patrick not being a "car girl," Rogan asked Patrick:

"How can you be such a good driver and not know anything about cars?"

"I don't need to. I don't build it, I didn't need to go to school for engineering," replied Patrick.

Rogan then conceded, saying that her point of view is possibly a good one to have.

In recent times, Danica Patrick has taken a political turn in her post-racing career and has become a pro-Republican voice, especially supporting President Donald Trump during his campaign in late 2024.

