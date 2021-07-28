Watch: German judo coach slapping athlete before Olympic match goes viral

Olympics 2021 is underway in Tokyo. Around 11,000 athletes are competing at the event to claim sporting supremacy. The pandemic-induced year-long wait has further increased the excitement of the athletes. The Games have already witnessed several surprise victories and amazing moments. One such incident at a judo event has already made headlines. In a now viral video, a coach slaps the judoka to motivate her before the start of her event. Here's why the incident is trending on Twitter.
German coach slaps judoka prior to her match
Germany's Martyna Trajdos was all set to face her Hungarian opponent Szofi Ozbas. In front of the cameras, the coach slapped the judoka in animation to pump her up before her crucial elimination match.
Despite all the motivation, the judoka lost the match. She was defeated by her Hungarian opponent who was later defeated in the round of 16 match. Slapping contestants to motivate them has been a common practice in several sports over the years. Although the coach clearly did not intend to hurt the judoka, the incident sparked a huge debate on Twitter.
A day later, Martyna cleared the air in her Instagram post. The judoka claimed that the incident was a pre-match ritual she asked her coach to do, just to fire her up.
Twitter reactions to the coach slapping the judoka before her match
Former Olympic medalist Nancy Hogshead-Makar called the incident uncalled for. Many others also shared their thoughts on the video that came out on July 28.
