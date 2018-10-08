×
Youth Olympics 2018: Tababi Devi Thangjam claims India's first silver medal in judo

Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
News
9   //    08 Oct 2018, 23:48 IST

Venezuela's Mario Giminez exults after winning the Gold against India's Thangjam (Image Courtesy: IOC)
Venezuela's Mario Giminez exults after winning the Gold against India's Thangjam (Image Courtesy: IOC)

The Asia Pavilion in Buenos Aires, Argentina is the venue for the Judo event at the 2018 Youth Olympics.

44Kg Women

Tababi Devi Thangjam provided India its second silver medal of the day in Judo 44kg category for Women.

After getting past Bhutan’s Yangchen in twelve seconds in the round of sixteen, Tababi Devi powered her way to the gold medal contest, overcoming a tough quarter-final against World number three Erza Muminoviq from Kosovo, with a Waza-ari, and unseating the World number one Ana Viktorija Puljiz of Croatia, with an Ippon in the semi-finals.

Round of 16

Tababi Devi Thangjam (4) (IND) defeated Yangchen Wangmo (BHU) 10:0

Quarter-Finals

Tababi Devi Thangjam (4) (IND) defeated Erza Muminoviq (3) (KOS) 1s2:0

Semi-Finals

Thangjam of India in action against Ana Viktorija Puljiz of Croatia
Thangjam of India in action against Ana Viktorija Puljiz of Croatia

Tababi Devi Thangjam (4) (IND) defeated Ana Viktorija Puljiz (1) (CRO) 10:0s1

The young Indian Judoka had to train secretly in her formative years as her family was opposed to her involvement in Judo. Once she won medals in International competitions, including Gold at the 2017 Asian Cadet Judo Championships she won their support.

In the Gold medal contest, Maria Gimenez of Venezuela imposed her style and power over the Indian to win Gold. The Venezuelan coach jumped up in joy with her ward’s victory after she threw the Indian on the mat on her sixth attempt, earning an Ippon. Earlier, Maria had four unsuccessful attempts as the Indian managed to wriggle out from her throws before losing a Waza-ari in the fifth attempt.

South American Youth Games Champion Gimenez winning the first gold for her country in the Youth Olympic Games 2018 said to the media, "I was very excited to see that all my efforts weren’t in vain and will dedicate this victory to my family, to my sensei, and to Venezuela." 

Gold Medal Contest

Maria Gimenez (2) (VEN) defeated Tababi Devi Thangjam (4) (IND) 11:0s1

Ana Viktorija Puljiz broke Argentinian hearts when she overpowered fifteen-year-old Mikela Rojas with an Ippon to clinch the Bronze.

Bronze Medal Contest

Ana Viktorija Puljiz (1) (CRO) defeated Mikela Rojas (13) (ARG) 10:0s2

Erza Muminoviq of Kosovo got an Ippon after a powerful throw on Ukraine’s Anastasiia Balaban, winning Kosovo’s first medal at a summer Youth Olympic Games.

Erza Muminoviq (3) (KOS) defeated Anastasiia Balaban (25) (UKR) 10:0

Gold – Maria Gimenez (VEN)

Silver –Tababi Devi Thangjam (IND)

Bronze - Ana Viktorija Puljiz (CRO) and Erza Muminoviq (KOS)

