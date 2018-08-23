Asian Games 2018: India Schedule, Match List for August 23

After a disappointing early exit even before the semis in the team events, India's shuttlers will be looking to right their campaigns as the individual events get underway on Thursday.

The leading women, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, along with the doubles teams begin their medal quests.

India's kabaddi teams are in semi-final action, with the men having a tough assignment, as in all probability, Iran will be their semi-final opponents. Korea have a game in hand tomorrow, but they are expected to win that comfortably and with India's loss to Korea earlier this week, it will mean second place in the group and a date with Iran.

Aruna Reddy and Pranati Nayak will take part in the Women's Vault finals on the gymnastics floor, aiming for a podium finish.

India's rowing team can potentially net a few medals tomorrow as there are six finals in which they are involved.

The shooters are involved in trap action. Shardul Vihan and Ankur Mittal, and, Varsha Varman and Shreyasi Singh will attempt to bring in more medals in the men's and women's Double Trap events respectively.

Ankita Raina is already guaranteed a medal and will look to go one further by winning her semifinal in the Women's Singles tennis event. The team of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan are also in semifinal action in the Men's Doubles.

India's recurve archers led by Deepika Kumari begin their elimination rounds tomorrow.

India's squash players and golfers get started tomorrow.

Here is the complete schedule for Thursday:

ARCHERY

(9:40 am onwards)

Recurve Men's Individual, 1/16 Eliminations - Viswash, Atanu Das

Recvurve Women's Individual, 1/16 Eliminations - Promila Daimary, Deepika Kumari

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

(3:00 pm) Women's Vault, Final - Aruna Reddy, Pranati Nayak

BADMINTON

(10:30 am onwards)

Women's Singles, Round of 32 - PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal

Women's Doubles, Round of 32 - Ashwini Ponnappa/Siki Reddy, Rutaparna Panda/Arathi Sunil

Mixed Doubles, Round of 32 - Pranav Chopra/Siki Reddy, Satwik Sairaj/Ashwini Ponnappa

(10:50 am onwards)

Men's Doubles, Round of 32 - Satwik Sairaj/Chirag Shetty, Manu Attri/Sumeet Reddy

BASKETBALL

(5:00 pm) Women's Preliminary, Group A - India vs Indonesia

BOWLING

(7:30 am) Men's Trios, 1st Block - 2 teams

(12:00 pm) Men's Trios, 2nd Block - 2 teams [Medal round]

BRIDGE

(8:30 am onwards)

Men's Team (currently 8th after six qualifying rounds)

Mixed Team (currently 2nd after six Round-Robin matches)

Super mixed Team (currently 9th after four qualifying rounds)

CANOE/KAYAK SLALOM

(8:00 am) Women's Canoe Single, Semifinal - Champa Mourya

GOLF

(4:30 am onwards)

Men's Individual, Round 1 - Aadil Bedi, Hari Mohan Singh, Rayhan Thomas, Kshitij Kaul

Women's Individual, Round 1 - Sifat Sagoo, Ridhima Dilawari, Diksha Dagar

KABADDI

(Either 1:30 pm or 2:20 pm) Women's Semifinals

(Either 3:30 pm or 4:30 pm) Men's Semifinals

ROWING

(7:30 am) Men's Single Sculls, Finals - Dattu Bhokanal

(7:50 am) Men's Double Sculls, Finals - Om Prakash/Sawarn Singh

(8:00 am) Women's Pair, Finals - Sanjukta Dung/Harpreet Kaur

(8:55 am) Women's Double Sculls, Finals - Sayali Shelake/Pooja

(9:10 am) Men's Pair, Finals - Malkeet Singh/Gurinder Singh

(9:40 am) Men's Lightweight Four, Finals

SHOOTING

(9:00 am) Men's Double Trap, Qualification - Shardul Vihan, Ankur Mittal [Finals @ 2 pm]

(9:15 am) Women's Double Trap, Gold Medal match - Varsha Varman, Shreyasi Singh

SPORT CLIMBING

(7:30 am onwards)

Men's Speed, Quarterfinals - Chingkheinganba Maibam, Bharath Pereira Kamath

Women's Speed, Quarterfinals - Shreya Nankar

SQUASH

(8:30 am) Men's Singles, Round of 32 - Saurav Ghosal, Harinder Pal Sandhu

(5:30 pm) Women's Singles, Round of 16 - Dipika Pallikal

(6:15 pm) Women's Singles, Round of 16 - Joshna Chinappa

SWIMMING

(7:30 am) Men's 50m Butterfly, Heats - Virdhawal Khade, Anshul Kothari

(7:51 am) Men's 100m Freestyle, Heats - Aaron D'Souza, Virdhawal Khade

(8:08 am) Men's 200m Backstroke, Heats - Srihari Nataraj, Advait Page

TENNIS

(8:30 am onwards)

Women's Singles, Semifinal - Ankita Raina

Mixed Doubles, Quarterfinal - Ankita Raina/Rohan Bopanna

(10:00 am)

Men's Doubles, Semifinal - Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan

(11:00 am)

Men's Singles, Quarterfinal - Prajnesh Guneswaran

VOLLEYBALL

(8:30 am)

Women's Preliminary, Pool B - India vs Kazakhstan

WEIGHTLIFTING

Men's 77kg Qualification - Satish Kumar Sivalingam, Ajay Singh (tentative time - 9:30 am)

MEDAL ROUND of Men's 77kg scheduled to be around 12:30 pm.

(All timings in Indian Standard Time)