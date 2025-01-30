National Games 2025, Men's Kabaddi: Haryana squad ft. Ashu Malik and Mohit Goyat

Former PKL player Rajesh Narwal will be part of the Haryana men's squad for the National Games 2025. The all-rounder boasts a lot of experience, having played for Jaipur Pink Panthers, UP Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi KC, Haryana Steelers, and Bengaluru Bulls. In the history of the Pro Kabaddi League, he has earned 398 points (285 raid points and 113 tackle points) across five seasons.

Dabang Delhi KC captain Ashu Malik has been in red-hot form in the PKL since debuting in season 8. With 762 earned from 91 matches, the Indian raider will be a key player at the National Games 2025.

Right raider Mohit Goyat will be another star player in action for Haryana at the 38th National Games. He has earned 579 points from 79 matches with the Puneri Paltan across four editions.

Raider Nitin Dhankhar has played two seasons in the Pro Kabaddi League with Bengal Warriorz. 287 points from 34 matches - These are the young Indian star's stats with the Warriorz.

Left corner Ashish Malik has been part of the Dabang Delhi KC over the last couple of seasons. He has bagged 94 tackle points from 40 outings in two years with the Delhi-based franchise.

Sanjay Dhull joined the Patna Pirates in PKL Season 10 and played for the title-winning Haryana Steelers in the previous edition of the league. With 63 tackle points from 30 matches, he will be the first-choice right cover for Haryana.

Experienced left cover Vishal Lather will ply his trade for Haryana in the ongoing National Games. The Dabang Delhi KC, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Bengaluru Bulls are the three teams he has played for in the Pro Kabaddi League. Vishal has bagged 178 points from 80 matches across six seasons.

Right-corner Krishan Dhull made his PKL debut with the Dabang Delhi KC in Season 8 and then played for the Patna Pirates and the Telugu Titans in the last two seasons. The Haryana-born player earned 160 points from 85 outings in the league.

Akshay Rathee was part of the Haryana Steelers squad in PKL 8 and the Bengal Warriorz in PKL 10.

Haryana squad in Men's Kabaddi at National Games 2025

Rajesh Narwal, Ashu Malik, Mohit Goyat, Nitin Dhankhar, Ashish Malik, Sanjay Dhull, Vishal Lather, Krishan Dhull, Akshay Rathee, Upender Banger, Nitin Dalal, and Mohit.

