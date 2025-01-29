National Games 2025, men's kabaddi: Rajasthan squad ft. Sachin Tanwar and Jai Bhagwan

The National Games 2025 will showcase thrilling kabaddi action from January 29 to February 2 at the Yogasthali Khel Parisar, Roshnabad Stadium in Haridwar.

Rajasthan, placed in Pool A alongside Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Services, will look to put up a strong challenge despite having a relatively young squad. While their lineup lacks big-stage experience, a mix of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) players and emerging domestic talents could give them an edge.

Sachin Tanwar, known for his “do-or-die” expertise, will spearhead Rajasthan’s raiding unit. He was Tamil Thalaivas’ most expensive pick in the PKL 2024 auction, though his season wasn’t remarkable, with just 82 raid points and two Super 10s. However, his ability to turn the tide of a game makes him a key asset.

Jai Bhagwan will support him in the raiding department, who previously played for Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba. His experience in high-pressure situations will be crucial for Rajasthan’s campaign. Another left raider, Mahipal Palaram, who represented UP Yoddhas in PKL 9 and 10, adds variety and depth to the attacking lineup.

The all-round department features Brijendra Singh Chaudhary, who made a mark in PKL 8 with Jaipur Pink Panthers, scoring 20 raid points and eight tackle points. After a two-season gap, he returned to PKL 11 with Dabang Delhi, showcasing his defensive capabilities.

Arjun Choudhary, a standout performer from the Yuva Kabaddi Series, scored 269 raid points with a strike rate of 60.99% in 37 matches, making him a promising player for Rajasthan.

Jitender Yadav, the star all-rounder of Gujarat Giants, was a defensive powerhouse in PKL 11, securing 56 tackle points in 19 matches with five High-5s and seven Super Tackles. He will be the backbone of Rajasthan’s defensive unit.

Gangaram Tanu Ram, who debuted for UP Yoddhas in PKL 11, will look to make a bigger impact after collecting four tackle points in four matches. Nitin Kumar, a right-cover defender who debuted for Jaipur Pink Panthers in 2024, will be another key figure in the defense.

Karanveer Singh at right corner, along with Vikash Kacchawa and Dinesh Gurjur, who have gained experience in domestic circuits, add solidity to Rajasthan’s defense.

Despite a well-rounded squad, Rajasthan faces an uphill task against seasoned teams like Haryana and Services. While their raiding unit has a blend of experience and emerging talent, their lack of exposure on the national stage might be a challenge.

However, if they execute their strategies well and play fearless kabaddi, they could emerge as the dark horse of the tournament.

Rajasthan Maharashtra squad in men's kabaddi at National Games 2025

Jitender Yadav, Sachin Tanwar, Rahul Chaudhary, Arjun Chaudhary, Karanveer Singh, Vikash Kacchawa, Dinesh Gurjur, Jai Bhagwan, Gangaram, Brijendra Chaudhari, Nitin Kumar, Mahipal Palaram Sinwar.

