AFC Leopard goalkeeper Benjamin Ocham attracting interest from Tusker FC

Published Dec 28, 2019

Tusker FC players celebrating a goal

With the Kenyan Premier League transfer window almost opening, players have already started to be linked with possible moves. This window will likely see moves from Kenyan top sides due to the financial issues that most clubs have been facing.

The financial trouble started as soon as official Kenyan Premier League sponsors betting firm SportPesa left the league after the Kenyan government applied heavy-duty on betting firms in the country. SportPesa took that as an assault by the governments since they were already financially backing not only the league but major clubs as well.

The financial situation has already seen Sony Sugar FC being relegated from the league on account of their failure to meet certain obligations. Now, the likes of Tusker, who are sponsored by Kenya Breweries, don’t have the same financial problems as the others who were fully dependent on the league.

Tusker Want to Take Advantage of AFC’s Recent Struggles

As such, ‘the Brewers’ Tusker FC is looking to pounce on AFC Leopard's struggles. It is rumored that the frequent number of the contingent from Tusker FC seen recently at AFC Leopards games are looking at AFC’s goalkeeper.

Benjamin Ocham, a Ugandan goalkeeper who has been in fine form at the Den for AFC has helped the club to 22 points this season. Tusker FC who sees the 30-year-old as an ideal signing is looking to wrestle the league from current leaders Gor Mahia. Tusker currently sits 2nd on the table level on points with first-place Gor Mahia, though Gor Mahia FC has three games in hand.

The 30-year-old goalie will be enticed by Tusker’s financial standing as AFC Leopards has been rumored to have not played their staff for the past six months. If Tusker pulls off the move, Matano will be hoping he can inspire the team as his current keepers are impressing.

