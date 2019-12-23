Kenyan national football team's all-time greatest XI

The Kenyan National football team famously known as Harambee Stars has produced some fine footballers across history. Here is a look at an all-time XI that has represented the national team.

Goalkeeper- Mohamoud Abbass

Mohamoud Abbass nicknamed 'Kenya One'

Mohamoud Abbas played for Kenya in the '80s during a period that saw the Harambee Stars dominate the East African region. He was an undisputed first-choice goalkeeper for the national team for five consecutive years earning him the nickname 'Kenya One'.

He played for AFC Leopards between 1979 and 1985 leading them to victories in the Kenya Premier League and the continental trophies.

The Mombasa-born shot-stopper's sharp reflexes and penalty heroics during matches made him a fan favourite. He was the Kenyan saviour when the team was playing badly. Abbas won 3 CECAFA trophies during his days and is regarded as the greatest goalkeeper.

Right Back- Musa Otieno

Musa Otieno

Musa Otieno made his debut for the national team aged 19 and went on to become the captain. He earned 105 caps during his illustrious career appearing in 2004 African Cup of Nations where the team finished 3rd in their group.

He enjoyed success in the Kenyan Premier League playing for AFC Leopards and Tusker FC before moving to South Africa where he played for Santos where he made over 300 appearances for the club.

The former Harambee Stars skipper had a successful spell for the South African side winning four trophies before having a short stint in America with Cleveland City Stars. His versatility made him a valuable asset for the Harambee Stars as he could play as a right-back, centre-back and as a defensive midfielder.

Left Back- Peter Otieno Bassanga

Peter 'Bassanga' Otieno

Peter Otieno Bassanga was an explosive left-back for both Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia. He was a no-nonsense defender who was a mainstay during the reign of Marshall Mulwa as Kenya won the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup for three consecutive years between 1981 to 1983.

Centre Back-John Bobby Ogola

Bobby Ogola

Nicknamed 'the six million dollar man', John Bobby Ogola is one of the greatest defenders to have won the Harambee Stars jersey. The former Gor Mahia defender was robust and could easily outmuscle opponents away from the ball.

Bobby Ogola played a key role in Harambee Stars winning the three consecutive CECAFA Senior Challenge titles between 1981 to 1983.

Centre Back- Austine Oduor

Austine Oduor

Austine Oduor is regarded as one of the most successful captains in Harambee Stars history. He made his debut for the national team in 1985 but came to prominence in 1987 when he was appointed the captain due to his discipline and impressive performances at the heart of Harambee Stars defence.

He led Kenya to a 4th place finish in All African Games in 1987 later leading the team in 1990 CAF African Cup of Nations.

Oduor enjoyed a plethora of success at Gor Mahia before heading to Oman in 1990 after which he hung his boots in 1992.

Defensive Midfielder - Victor Wanyama

Victor Wanyama

Victor Wanyama gets the nod ahead of his brother MacDonald Mariga who enjoyed huge success at club level but not with the national team.

The tough-tackling midfielder has been leading the resurgence of Harambee Stars in the recent years since he made his debut for the national team at a tender age of 15. His contribution to football in the country recently earned him a Head of State Commendation.

He led the Harambee Stars to the African Cup of Nation after a decade of absence the continental tournament. Under the leadership of Wanyama, Kenya is hoping that they'll secure a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Attacking Midfielder - Francis Kahata

Francis Kahata

Francis Kahata is one the gifted midfielder Kenya has ever produced. The left-footed midfielder is a menace to defences and orchestra play for the Harambee Stars. He is a joy to watch due to his unique style of play.

He is a dead ball specialist and will be forever remembered by the freekick that he scored against Nigeria to draw the team level during the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Right Winger - Dennis Oliech

After making his debut in 2002, Dennis Oliech became a mainstay in the Harambee Stars. He led the line for Kenya in 2004 African Cup of Nations netting three goals despite exiting the tournament in the group stages.

He played 72 matches for the team scoring 34 goals making him the nation all-time goalscorer before hanging his boots in 2016.

Left Winger - Wilberforce Mulamba

Wilberforce Mulamba

Wilberforce Mulamba who was nicknamed Maradona because of his dribbling techniques was a thorn in the flesh for the opponents he faced during his playing time. His excellent dribbling, accurate passing and his pace created numerous opportunities for the team to cause havoc.

He played for AFC Leopards scoring 137 goals to become their all-time leading goal scorer.

Striker - Mike Okoth

Mike Okoth

Mike Okoth enjoyed an illustrious playing career playing for different clubs across Europe. The 52-year old represented the Harambee Stars in three African Cup of Nations Championships and is regarded as one of the best strikers that the country has ever produced.

He earned 120 caps for the National team scoring 28 goals in the process.

