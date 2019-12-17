Top 3 Kenyan players of the decade

Cyrill Ogola FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 17 Dec 2019, 02:41 IST SHARE

Tottenham Hotspur v KAA Gent - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: Second Leg

Kenyan football has been on the rise in the past decade with the Kenyan government investing in football. There have been changes in the structure of the Kenyan Premier League with the number of teams increasing from 16 to 18.

The Kenyan Premier League has been attracting foreign coaches which have helped in nurturing youngsters and improving the football standards. Harambee Stars' improvement is evident as they qualified for the CAF African Cup of Nations 2019 for the first time since 2004.

Improving standards of football in Kenya has seen the country export a lot of exciting youngsters to European leagues in the past couple of years, giving them exposure and experience to help change the landscape of the country's football.

Here is a look at the top 3 Kenyan players of the past decade.

3. Michael Olunga

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga

A product of the renowned Liberty Sports Academy, Michael Olunga 'Engineer' made a name for himself while at Gor Mahia by winning the Golden Boot after scoring 19 goals in the Kenyan Premier League.

His impressive performances for Kogalo secured him a move abroad to join Swedish side Djurgårdens IF where he carried on his goal-scoring form, netting 12 goals in his debut season.

The former Gor Mahia striker was on high demand after just one season in the Swedish League and joined Chinese side Guizhou Zhicheng. However, Olunga did not last in China as he was sent out on loan to Spanish side Sporting Girona.

While in La Liga, he had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play against the world's best players in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Michael Olunga went into the history books when he netted a hat-trick against Las Palmas becoming the first Kenyan and Girona player to score a treble in La Liga history.

Olunga was instrumental for Harambee stars during their the African Cup of Nations qualifiers and every Kenyan fan would be hoping that he will lead them their first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance. He is currently playing for Japanese side Kashiwa Reysol where he scored eight goals in one match in 13-1 demolition of Kyoto Sanga.

1 / 3 NEXT