We are still in the running for the league title, claims KCB's midfielder Samuel Mwangi

Is KCB FC still in the running for the Kenyan Premier League crown? Their midfielder, Samuel Mwangi certainly believes they still have a chance to win the title this season. The bankers are 5th in the league table standings, just 3 points off second position Tusker having played one game less than the Brewers.

“We are still in the running for league title despite the champions [Gor Mahia] looking like favorites. We are in a good position this year to contest for the league and other top honors and we won’t just throw in the towel because we are fifth,” the KCB midfielder told sportskeeda.

The Financial Crisis In The League Doesn’t Give Us An Edge

Despite most clubs facing financial crisis, Mwangi doesn’t believe they [KCB FC] have an added advantage over the rest. KCB is just one of the few clubs who are still financially stable despite official league sponsors SportPesa vacating the league before the start of the season.

“It’s unfortunate that it had to happen like it did [with the sponsors], but we have no added advantage over the other teams. The boys in the league play for more than just money and the league is as competitive as ever.”

“Though there have been times where teams have failed to honor matches when they have, they have brought their A-games to matches. As such, we can consider ourselves lucky that we are stable despite the instability at other clubs.”

Having scored 2 goals and assisted another 3 this season, Mwangi also spoke about his recent performances and why it took him time to adjust to the surrounding at KCB. Samuel Mwangi said, “The move to Top Fry FC in Nakuru was quite a big change for me, both environmentally and even socially. With KCB you have to move to Nairobi and ensure you get back to the hustle of a big town, which wasn’t there in Nakuru.”

“I knew I’d come good and many plaudits to ‘Zico’ for his trust in me and showing me that I still matter to the team. I’m glad and I hope that the faith showed in me by the club, I can fully pay back with strong and consistent displays. KCB is my home now, and I feel more comfortable now than I probably was before.”

