Chennai Quick Guns vs Gujarat Giants, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel, and Live Streaming Details - Match 19, August 26

Chennai Quick Guns will take on the Gujarat Giants in the 19th match of the group stage of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022. The Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune will host the encounter on Friday, August 26.

The Quick Guns are placed fourth in the Ultimate Kho Kho points table. They have three wins and as many losses under their belt from six matches this season. Meanwhile, the Giants find themselves second in the standings with four wins and a couple of losses from six encounters.

Chennai Quick Guns head into this encounter on the back of a loss against the Odisha Juggernauts on Thursday. The scores during the final whistle read 41-51 in favor of the Juggernauts.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, defeated Yoddhas by three points in their last fixture. The final scoreline read 51-48. Ranjan Shetty picked up nine points on the attack, while Aniket Pote was on the mat for 1:58 minutes. Both Telugu Yoddhas' players were the top two performers of the match.

Chennai Quick Guns vs Gujarat Giants Kho Kho 2022 Match Details

Match: Chennai Quick Guns vs Gujarat Giants, Match 19, Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022.

Date and Time: Friday, August 26, 2022, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

The Giants have performed well this season and have the upper hand heading into this encounter. They are likely to win the match with ease and will storm to the top of the table with a win.

Chennai Quick Guns vs Gujarat Giants match prediction: The Giants to win Match 19 of UKK 2022.

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in India?

Fans can watch the match live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi/Marathi and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil/Telugu. The matches will also be live streamed in five languages on the SonyLIV app and website.

