Chennai Quick Guns vs Mumbai Khiladis, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel and Live Streaming Details - Match 25, August 29

Mumbai Khiladis will battle the Chennai Quick Guns in the 25th match of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 on Monday, August 29, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

Both teams are in the middle of the points table, and tonight's result will play an important role in deciding their future in the race to get into the next round.

Odisha Juggernauts and Gujarat Giants have already qualified for the UKK 2022 playoffs. Two more places are up for grabs, and there are three teams in the race for those spots, including the Mumbai Khiladis and Chennai Quick Guns.

Mumbai are fifth in the standings right now with nine points from eight matches, while Chennai are fourth with 12 points from the eight games. A win for Mumbai tonight can make the race for a playoff spot very interesting as the penultimate matchday will determine the top four teams.

However, if the Chennai Quick Guns win this match, the Mumbai Khiladis will be virtually knocked out from the competition. Here are all the details you need to know about Match 25 of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022.

Also Read: Ultimate Kho Kho League: Decoding marketability of the sport

Chennai Quick Guns vs Mumbai Khiladis Kho Kho 2022 Match Details

Match: Chennai Quick Guns vs Mumbai Khiladis, Match 25, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022.

Date and Time: Monday, August 29, 2022, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

Chennai Quick Guns are coming off a big win against the Rajasthan Warriors in their last match. The Mumbai Khiladis, on the other hand, were crushed by the Odisha Juggernauts 37-60 in their previous game.

The recent momentum is in favor of the Quick Guns. Their head-to-head record also favors Chennai as they beat Mumbai by 20 points earlier in the tournament. Consequently, the Chennai Quick Guns will start as the favorites to win tonight.

Chennai Quick Guns vs Mumbai Khiladis match prediction: Quick Guns to win Match 25 of UKK 2022.

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in India?

Fans can watch the match live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi / Marathi and Sony Ten 4 and Sony Ten 4 HD in Tamil / Telugu. The matches will also be live streamed in five languages on the SonyLIV app and website.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra