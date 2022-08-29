Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table: Updated standings after Rajasthan vs Gujarat Match 24

Odisha Juggernauts and Gujarat Giants have tightened their grip over the top two spots in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table by registering wins in their respective matches last night.

The Juggernauts were in action against the third-placed Telugu Yoddhas, while the Giants battled the winless Rajasthan Warriors. Odisha registered 48-39 win over the Yoddhas as they continued their winning streak in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 League.

On the other hand, the Giants ensured that the Warriors continued to remain winless by handing them their eighth consecutive defeat in the ongoing tournament. The Warriors lost to the Giants 40-42 in a close encounter on Sunday night.

Courtesy of the win against the Warriors, the Giants have qualified for the next round of the competition. They are second in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table with 20 points after eight games. The Juggernauts, meanwhile, are first with one point more than the Giants, having played the same number of games.

Telugu Yoddhas are in third position despite their defeat against Odisha. Meanwhile, Chennai Quick Guns, Mumbai Khiladis and Rajasthan Warriors are in the bottom half of the standings in the competition.

Chennai Quick Guns could overtake Telugu Yoddhas in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table

Two matches are scheduled to take place in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 tonight (Monday) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Mumbai. The opening match of the night will see Chennai Quick Guns cross swords with Mumbai Khiladis.

A win against Mumbai will take Chennai to third position in the standings. However, they mightreturn to fourth position, as the second match of the day is between Telugu Yoddhas and Gujarat Giants. If Chennai win and the Yoddhas lose, the two franchises will swap their respective positions at the end of the day.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav