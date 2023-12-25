Chennai Quick Guns vs Telugu Yoddhas, Ultimate Kho Kho 2023: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel and Live Streaming Details for Match 4

Chennai Quick Guns will lock horns with the Telugu Yoddhas in Match 4 of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 on Monday (December 25) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Cuttack.

The Yoddhas are placed second in the points table, having defeated Mumbai Khiladis by a couple of points in their season opener. They won the match 46-44 as the Mumbai-based club failed to bag a couple of points in the dying minutes of the game.

Meanwhile, the Quick Guns will be playing their first match of the season when they take on the Telugu Yoddhas on Monday. They finished fourth in the previous edition at the end of the league stage with 15 points, having won and lost five matches each.

The Quick Guns were eliminated from the completion when they succumbed to an 18-point defeat against the Yoddhas, losing 61-43 in the Eliminator. They will look for the perfect revenge and start their campaign on a positive note.

Chennai Quick Guns vs Telugu Yoddhas Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 Match Details

Match: Chennai Quick Guns vs Telugu Yoddhas, Match 4, Ultimate Kho Kho 2023.

Date and Time: Monday, December 25, 2023, 8:30 pm IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Cuttack, Odisha.

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 match?

Chennai Quick Guns will look to start their Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 campaign with a bang. They lost to the same opponent in the Eliminator last season and will look to avenge the defeat.

Telugu Yoddhas, on the other hand, beat Mumbai Khiladis in Match 2 of the competition. They are also the runners-up from Ultimate Kho Kho Season 1 and will have the upper hand heading into this fixture.

Chennai Quick Guns vs Telugu Yoddhas match prediction: The Yoddhas to win Match 4 of Ultimate Kho Kho 2023.

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 in India?

The fourth match of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 between Chennai Quick Guns vs Telugu Yoddhas will be live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi/Marathi and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil/Telugu.

The matches will also be live-streamed in five languages on the SonyLIV app and website.

