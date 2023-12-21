Ultimate Kho Kho 2023: Full schedule, matches list, start date, time in IST and live streaming details

The second edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK 2023) is scheduled to commence on Sunday, December 24 in Cuttack, Odisha.

Defending champions the Odisha Juggernauts will host the Rajasthan Warriors in the season opener. Telugu Yoddhas will take on the Mumbai Khiladis in the second encounter of the day.

Six teams will play in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023, namely the Mumbai Khiladis, Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants, Odisha Juggernauts, and Rajasthan Warriors.

Each team will play 10 matches, meeting the other team twice. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals. Both semis will be played on Thursday, January 11.

The winners of the semi-finals will meet in the summit clash of Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 on Saturday, January 13.

Ultimate Kho Kho 2023: Full schedule and match timings in IST

Here's the full schedule of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023:

Sunday, December 24

Match 1 - Odisha Juggernauts vs Rajasthan Warriors, 7:00 PM

Match 2 - Telugu Yoddhas vs Mumbai Khiladis, 8:30 PM

Monday, December 25

Match 3 - Rajasthan Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, 7:00 PM

Match 4 - Chennai Quick Guns vs Telugu Yoddhas, 8:30 PM

Tuesday, December 26

Match 5 - Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Khiladis, 7:00 PM

Match 6 - Odisha Juggernauts vs Chennai Quick Guns, 8:30 PM

Wednesday, December 27

Match 7 - Telugu Yoddhas vs Rajasthan Warriors, 7:00 PM

Match 8 - Mumbai Khiladis vs Odisha Juggernauts, 8:30 PM

Friday, December 29

Match 9 - Rajasthan Warriors vs Chennai Quick Guns, 7:00 PM

Match 10 - Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Yoddhas, 8:30 PM

Saturday, December 30

Match 11 - Chennai Quick Guns vs Mumbai Khiladis, 7:00 PM

Match 12 - Odisha Juggernauts vs Gujarat Giants, 8:30 PM

Sunday, December 31

Match 13 - Telugu Yoddhas vs Odisha Juggernauts, 7:00 PM

Match 14 - Rajasthan Warriors vs Mumbai Khiladis, 8:30 PM

Monday, January 1

Match 15 - Gujarat Giants vs Chennai Quick Guns, 7:00 PM

Match 16 - Rajasthan Warriors vs Telugu Yoddhas, 8:30 PM

Tuesday, January 2

Match 17 - Chennai Quick Guns vs Odisha Juggernauts, 7:00 PM

Match 18 - Mumbai Khiladis vs Gujarat Giants, 8:30 PM

Wednesday, January 3

Match 19 - Mumbai Khiladis vs Telugu Yoddhas, 7:00 PM

Match 20 - Rajasthan Warriors vs Odisha Juggernauts, 8:30 PM

Friday, January 5

Match 21 - Telugu Yoddhas vs Chennai Quick Guns, 7:00 PM

Match 22 - Gujarat Giants vs Rajasthan Warriors, 8:30 PM

Saturday, January 6

Match 23 - Gujarat Giants vs Odisha Juggernauts, 7:00 PM

Match 24 - Mumbai Khiladis vs Chennai Quick Guns, 8:30 PM

Sunday, January 7

Match 25 - Mumbai Khiladis vs Rajasthan Warriors, 7:00 PM

Match 26 - Odisha Juggernauts vs Telugu Yoddhas, 8:30 PM

Monday, January 8

Match 27 - Telugu Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants, 7:00 PM

Match 28 - Chennai Quick Guns vs Rajasthan Warriors, 8:30 PM

Tuesday, January 9

Match 29 - Odisha Juggernauts vs Mumbai Khiladis, 7:00 PM

Match 30 - Chennai Quick Guns vs Gujarat Giants, 8:30 PM

Thursday, January 11

Semi-Final 1 - TBD vs TBD, 7:00 PM

Semi-Final 2 - TBD vs TBD, 8:30 PM

Saturday, January 13

Final - TBD vs TBD, 8:00 PM

Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 Full Squads

Odisha Juggernauts

Dilip Khandavi, Dipesh More, Gowtham M K, Vishal, Omkar Shrikant Sonawane, Rohan Shingade, Akshay Masal, Mahesha. P, Manoj Patil, Avinash Desai, Manoj Kumar, Visag S, Debendra Nath, Nikhil Kumar, Vishal Oram, Sanjay Kumar V, Deepak Kumar Sahoo, Nikhil B, MD Mirajul, Sushant Kaldhone, Sobhag V Sriganda, Niranjan Samal, Savir Ahmad, Suresh Kumar, Siddeshwar Tudu.

Telugu Yoddhas

Arun Gunki, Avdhut Patil, Pratik Waikar, Adhithya Ganpule, Rahul Mansaram Mandal, Nikhil Siddharam Waghe, Milind Chavrekar, Akash Togare, Vasave Kiran, Dhruv, Prasad Radye, Rudra Thopate, Prem Balu Randive, Vaibhav Nippane, Sourabh Adavkar, Vijaybhai Vegad, Anukul Sarkar, M Phani Kumar, Mahamad Ujer Harun Momin, Matlum, Lipun Mukhi, Arjun Bishukarma, Prasad Patil, Bojjam Ranjith, Rajat Malik.

Chennai Quick Guns

Amit Patel, Madan, Ramji Kashyap, Laxman Arjun Gawas, Adarsh Mohite, Sachin Bhargo, Zora Suraj, Suraj Lande, Aditya Kudale, Durvesh Salunke, Chandu Chavre, Akash Sanjay Kadam, Narendra Katkate, Mustafa Bagwan, Arjun Singh, Vijay Jayram Shinde, Ashish Patel, M. Mugilan, Akash Balyan, Sumon Barman, Pavan Kumar, Giri S.

Rajasthan Warriors

Akshay Ganpule, Dilrajsing Sengar, Majahar Jamadar, Vijay Hajare, Jaggannath Das, Rushab Wagh, Nilesh Patil, Prajwal K H, Brahmane Vivek, Ranjan Shetty, Rejeti Surinaidu, Sourabh Gadge, Nandan D, Ganesh Shivaji Borkar, Bika Chetan, Buchannagari Raju, Dhanraj P, Jagannath Murmu, Aditya S Shelke, Mukesh Prajapat, Vaibhav Prabakar More, Aditya KN.

Gujarat Giants

Abhinandan Patil, Akshay Bhangare, Suyash Gargate, Nilesh Jadhav, P Narasayya, Faizankha Pathan, Rajvardhan Patil, V Subramani, Deepak Madhav, Shubham S Thorat, Gavara Venkatesh, Sanket Janu Kadam, Kondhalkar Rupesh, Bharat Kumar, Pabani Sabar, Vinayak Pokarde, Ram Mohan, V Kabilan, Arnav Patankar, Alfaj H Nadaf, Vasave Ravi, Abhijit Patil, Saleem Khan, Vijesh Kumar, Harish Mohmmad.

Mumbai Khiladis

Gajanan Shengal, Sreejesh S, Mahesh Shinde, Aniket Pote, Subhasis Santra. Hrushikesh Murchavade, Rokeson Singh, P Siva Reddy, Govind Yadav, Avik Singha, Milind Kurpe, Sunil Patra, Sudheer Kumar, MD Aiman Pasha, Sagar Potdar, Rohan Kore, Komal, Pawar Sachin, Shiraj Bhave, Debasis, Shiva, Ajay Harishchandra Kashyap, Pritam Chougule, Sibin M, Abhishek Pathrode, Parmar Rahul.

Where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 - Live Stream and UKK 2022 channel details

Sony Sports Network has acquired the rights to broadcast all matches of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023.

TV: Sony Sports Network (channel list will be updated once announced)

Livestream: SonyLIV

