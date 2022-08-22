Gujarat Giants vs Chennai Quick Guns, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel, and Live Streaming Details: Match 14, August 23

The Gujarat Giants will face Chennai Quick Guns for the first time in Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) in the second match on August 23 in Pune.

The Chennai Quick Guns have made a remarkable comeback in the league after losing their first two matches. They stopped the in-form Telugu Yoddhas and then defeated the struggling Mumbai Khiladis by a margin of 20 points.

They will be looking to win this match by a considerable margin to score a hat-trick of wins and move up the points table.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Juggernauts ended the Giants' winning streak in a close encounter. Although the Giants lost the match by only three points, they have gained a point and have saved their position in the table for now. The Juggernauts and the Yoddhas are right behind the Giants in the points table, and in order to remain at the top, the Giants will have to win this match.

Gujarat Giants vs Chennai Quick Guns Kho Kho 2022 Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Chennai Quick Guns, Match 14, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022

Date and Time: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 8.45 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

The Quick Guns are in excellent form, and after defeating the Khiladis by a massive margin of 20 points, they would have gained a lot of confidence. The Giants could be demoralized after their winning streak ended in such a close game. They will be low on confidence, and it will be a great chance for the Quick Guns to strike.

Gujarat Giants vs Chennai Quick Guns match prediction: The Chennai Quick Guns to win Match 14 of UKK 2022.

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in India?

Viewers can watch the match live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi and Marathi, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu. The matches will also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

