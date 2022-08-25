Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Yoddhas, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel, and Live Streaming Details - Match 18, August 25

Gujarat Giants will take on Telugu Yoddhas in the 18th match of the group stage of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 on Thursday, August 25.

The Yoddhas are placed atop the points table, having won four out of the five matches they've played thus far. With 12 points and a score difference of 74, they are sitting at the top of the Ultimate Kho Kho points table.

Meanwhile, the Giants find themselves in third place with 11 points from as many encounters as their opponent. They have three wins and a couple of losses. Gujarat Giants walk into this encounter on the back of a loss against the Chennai Quick Guns. The scores during the final whistle read 51 - 53 in favor of the Quick Guns.

However, Telugu Yoddhas head into this match with a convincing victory over Mumbai Khiladis. The Yoddhas won the match by 12 points, with the final scoreline reading 55 - 43 in favor of the former side. They are on a 2-match winning streak and will look to extend their winning lead.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Yoddhas Kho Kho 2022 Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Yoddhas, Match 18, Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022.

Date and Time: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 8.45 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

Both sides look evenly matched on paper. Thus, fans can look forward to a close-fought UKK match. However, considering both teams' recent form, the Yoddhas are likely to come out on top.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Yoddhas match prediction: The Yoddhas to win Match 18 of UKK 2022.

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in India?

Fans can watch the match live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi/Marathi and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil/Telugu. The matches will also be live streamed in 5 languages on the SonyLIV app and website.

