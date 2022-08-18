Mumbai Khiladis vs Chennai Quick Guns, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, prediction, TV channel and live streaming details - Match 10, Aug 19

Mumbai Khiladis and Chennai Quick Guns will face off in Match No. 10 of the Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) in Pune on August 19.

The Khiladis would like to forget their last match against the Gujarat Giants, which they lost by a massive margin of 18 points. They have lost two out of their three games in the league so far and that too by pretty big margins. If they want to qualify for the knockout stages, the Khiladis will have to win their upcoming match by a respectable margin.

The Quick Guns, on the other hand, will be very happy with their phenomenal performance in their most recent match. They had their first victory in the league and that too against the high-flying Telugu Yoddhas by a seven-point margin.

Having settled scores with the Yoddhas, they would be keen to keep winning matches. It looks like the Quick Guns have figured out the right squad and strategy to play the game and will make life difficult for the Khiladis.

Mumbai Khiladis vs Chennai Quick Guns Kho Kho 2022 Match Details

Match: Mumbai Khiladis vs Chennai Quick Guns, Match 10, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022

Date and Time: Friday, August 19, 2022, at 8.45 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

This could be a close encounter between the Khiladis and the Quick Guns because both have lost two matches and won one so far. However, after their most recent performance, the Quick Guns have momentum on their side and should be able to pull through.

Mumbai Khiladis vs Chennai Quick Guns match prediction: The Quick Guns to win Match 10 of UKK 2022.

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in India?

Viewers can watch the match live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi and Marathi, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu. The matches will also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

