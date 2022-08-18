Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table: Updated Kho Kho standings after Telugu vs Chennai Match 8

Gujarat Giants climbed to the top of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table after their match against Mumbai Khiladis on Wednesday, August 17. Meanwhile, the Telugu Yoddhas slipped to second spot with their loss against the Chennai Quick Guns.

Prior to the match, the Giants were second with the Yoddhas on top, but Gujarat's win saw them leapfrog their rivals.

The Quick Guns moved into the fourth spot courtesy of their victory, while the Khiladis occupy fifth spot in the table. The Odisha Juggernauts are in third spot because of their positive score difference of three, while the Rajasthan Warriors are at the bottom of the table.

In what was the first game of the day, the Giants scored 25 points by the end of turn 1 while the Khiladis failed to score a single point in their defense. The Gujarat-based franchise scored two points in their defense as the score at the end of the first innings was tied at 27-27.

Thankfully for Gujarat, the Khiladis didn't score a single point in defense. The Giants then scored three extra points in a full-on chase, which meant that they had dismissed all 12 defenders from the Mumbai-based franchise. The score at the end of turn 3 was 64-27.

The Khiladis didn't have a chance to make a comeback at turn 4. Eventually, the Giants won their third game in a row by defeating Mumbai for the second consecutive time by a score of 66-48.

Telugu Yoddhas lose their first game of the tournament, now in 2nd spot in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table (updated)

Match No. 8 was a repeat of the Southern derby as the Chennai Quick Guns faced the Telugu Yoddhas. Prior to the game, both teams were on opposite spectrums of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table.

At the end of the first innings, the scores were tied at 25-25. However, the Quick Guns went in with a lead of 24 points after the score at the end of turn 3 read 49-25.

At turn 4, the Chennai-based franchise scored four points in defense and ensured that the match was out of the Yoddhas' hands. The Quick Guns eventually got their first victory of the tournament by 53-46 to move up to fourth spot in the standings.

