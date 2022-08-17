Chennai Quick Guns register maiden win in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, beat Telugu Yoddhas in a thrilling match

Chennai Quick Guns jumped to the fourth position on the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table after a win against the Telugu Yoddhas earlier tonight (August 17). The Chennai-based team recorded a 53-46 win over the Yoddhas to open their account on the points table.

Telugu Yoddhas captain Prajwal KH won the toss and decided to defend first. The Yoddhas got off a terrific start in Turn 1 as they secured a four-point dream run in the powerplay. The Quick Guns scored 21 points while attacking and finished the first turn with a 21-4 lead.

In response, the Telugu Yoddhas conceded a four-point dream run and scored 21 points just like the Chennai Quick Guns. At the end of the first half, the scoreboard read 25-25.

The Chennai Quick Guns added 24 points while attacking in the third turn. They did not concede a single point to the Yoddhas, ensuring that they entered the final turn with 24 points to defend.

Chennai's defenders then completed two consecutive dream runs in the final turn to earn four points for their team. Telugu Yoddhas scored 21 points while attacking as the match ended 46-53 in the favor of the Chennai Quick Guns.

Gujarat Giants cement top spot in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 points table

Gujarat Giants completed a hat-trick of wins in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in the first match of the day. They occupy the top position in the standings with nine points to their name. The Yoddhas suffered their first defeat and remained in the second position with six points.

Chennai Quick Guns have attained the fourth position with their win tonight. The side will be keen to keep their momentum going when they battle the Mumbai Khiladis tomorrow (August 18).

