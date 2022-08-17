Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Match 7 result: Dominant Gujarat Giants do the double over the Mumbai Khiladis

Day four of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 (August 17) served up another cracking set of games. The Gujarat Giants and the Mumbai Khiladis faced off in the first match in the reverse fixture of the tournament's curtain-raiser.

Gujarat eased to a win in that match and the Khiladis were out for revenge on Wednesday. However, it was not to be for Vijay Hajare's side as the Giants continued their impressive run of form, winning three games on the trot.

Mumbai won the toss and chose to defend first. The Khildas were put under pressure right from the get-go by a relentless Gujarat attack. Captain Ranjan Shetty led the charge for the Giants, with Vinayak Pokarde and Aniket Pote also among the points. They finished Turn 1 with a 25-0 lead, tagging ten Mumbai defenders.

Mumbai didn't look to be fazed by the Giants' positive start and attacked with excellent energy. Led by a top performance from Wazir Durvesh Salunke, the Khiladis were brilliant in their attack, sending back two batches of Gujarat defenders without conceding any points.

While their third batch did well to secure a dream run, Mumbai finished strongly to finish the first inning with the scores level at 27-27.

Second innings proves to be Mumbai's undoing yet again

In what was almost a repeat of the opening encounter, Mumbai lost their grip on the game in the second innings, with the match evenly poised after the first.

The trio of Nilesh Patil, Ranjan Shetty, and Wazir Abhinandan Patil wreaked havoc on a hapless Mumbai defense, who crumbled under pressure. Gujarat also did well to get most of their tags through dives, getting them an extra point for their captures. They got 14 Mumbai defenders out in Turn 3, going into the final turn with 64-27.

The lead proved to be insurmountable for Mumbai as despite another top showing from some of their attackers, could only manage to score 21 points. Suyash Gargate bagged a dream run for the Giants as they finished with yet another big win, beating the Mumbai Khiladis 66-48.

Durvesh's heroics won him the Ultimate Kho of the Match award despite him ending up on the losing side.

Gujarat head to the top of the Ultimate Kho Kho points table and earn a well-deserved break ahead of their next match on August 21. The Mumbai Khiladis will go up against the Chennai Quick Guns on August 19.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar