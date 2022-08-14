Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Match 1 result: Gujarat Giants thrash Mumbai Khiladis 69-44

In a monumental day for the world of Kho Kho, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 kicked off at the Shree Shiv Chatrapati Sports Complex in Pune in what was a glamorous opening night, coupled with high-octane action.

Once the team captains posed with the trophy and the other pre-tournament formalities were done and dusted, it was time for the first match of the season between the Mumbai Khiladis and the Gujarat Giants. The Giants won the toss and opted to defend.

Both sides started the match steadily, with the first innings remaining fairly even. Mumbai used their powerplay right from the onset, with the two Wazirs sending first batch of Gujarat defenders out of the court before the 2:30 mark. However, their second batch of defenders did earn the Giants two defensive points. The first turn finished with a scoreline of 22-2 in favor of the Khiladis.

In reply, the Giants started slowly in their attack, allowing the first batch of defenders to get two points. With four minutes remaining, the Giants trailed by 15 points when they used their Powerplay. That sparked their attackers into life as they made quick work of the Mumbai defense. A smart sprinkle of pole dives and sky dives coupled with hand touches helped them finish the first innings with a score of 26-24 in their favor.

Gujarat Giants took control in Turn 3 of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022

With the game hanging in the balance, both sides were in with a chance when Turn 3 started. Gujarat, however, decided to take control. Their second and third batch of defenders made life difficult for the Mumbai attackers, smartly evading them and drawing fouls to disrupt the flow of the game. They scored four defensive points and conceded only 16 against Mumbai in that turn.

With Gujarat trailing 30-44 ahead of the final turn, they were definitely in the driver's seat. Not only did they manage to secure the win but went a step further to massively boost their points difference. They started brilliantly, sending the first Mumbai batch back within a minute. Soon enough, they got an All Out, having already won by this point.

In their seven minutes, the Gujarat attackers tagged 15 Mumbai defenders to win the first Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match with a scoreline of 69-44.

Mumbai crumbled in the second innings, with Gujarat displaying far more control and composure under pressure. The Khiladis will next be in action in Match 3, while the Giants only play next in Match 6 of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022.

