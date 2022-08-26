Mumbai Khiladis vs Telugu Yoddhas, Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel, and Live Streaming Details - Match 20, August 26

Mumbai Khiladis will take on Telugu Yoddhas in the 20th match of the group stage of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 on Friday, August 26. The Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune will host the encounter.

The Mumbai-based franchise are placed fifth in the UKK standings with just six points from as many games. They have a score difference of -53 and will have a tough road ahead. Meanwhile, the Yoddhas are placed third in the points table with 13 points. They also have a score difference of 71, which is the highest amongst all clubs in the inaugural season.

Mumbai Khiladis trounced Rajasthan Warriors 56-42 in their previous encounter. Avik Singha and Durvesh Salunke from Mumbai Khiladis were the best attacker and defender, respectively. Avik bagged eight points while Salunke spent 1:40 minutes on the mat.

The Yoddhas, on the other hand, suffered a three-point defeat against Gujarat Giants on August 25. A few mistakes from the players cost the team a position atop the points table. They will look to forget the past and come back stronger when they take on the Khiladis on Friday evening.

Mumbai Khiladis vs Telugu Yoddhas Kho Kho 2022 Match Details

Match: Mumbai Khiladis vs Telugu Yoddhas, Match 20, Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022.

Date and Time: Friday, August 26, 2022, 8.45 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

Taking both the team's current form and recent performances into consideration, the Telugu Yoddhas are favorites to win this match. Fans should look forward to a one-sided encounter in favor of the Yoddhas.

Mumbai Khiladis vs Telugu Yoddhas match prediction: The Yoddhas to win Match 20 of UKK 2022.

When and where to watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in India?

Fans can watch the match live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi/Marathi and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil/Telugu. The matches will also be live streamed in five languages on the SonyLIV app and website.

Edited by Ankush Das