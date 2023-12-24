Chennai Quick Guns announce captain and vice-captain for Ultimate Kho Kho 2023

The Chennai Quick Guns announced their captain and vice-captain for the upcoming edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho League, on Saturday, December 23.

The Chennai-based club have named Amit Patil as their captain, while Suraj Lande has been named as the former's deputy for the second edition of the league.

Amit Vasant Patil was their captain in the inaugural season of the league too. The team management sought to retain its faith in him for the upcoming addition. Additionally, they have roped in the services of Suraj Shital Lande from defending champions Odisha Juggernauts and given him the responsibility of being the vice-captain.

ALSO READ | Ultimate Kho Kho 2023: Complete list of squads after draft

How did Chennai Quick Guns perform in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022?

Chennai Quick Guns in action during their eliminator clash against Telugu Yoddhas in Ultimate Kho Kho Season 1 (Image Credits: Ultimate Kho Kho League)

Chennai Quick Guns finished fourth on the Ultimate Kho Kho points table in Season 1 of the competition. They registered five wins and as many losses from 10 matches.

The Quick Guns had 15 points and a negative score difference of -3. They made it to the eliminator but a 61-42 defeat against the Telugu Yoddhas meant they crashed out of the competition.

They will aim for a better finish in the second edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho League.

Chennai Quick Guns Squad for Ultimate Kho Kho 2023

Amit Patel (captain), Madan, Ramji Kashyap, Laxman Arjun Gawas, Adarsh Mohite, Sachin Bhargo, Zora Suraj, Suraj Lande (vice-captain), Aditya Kudale, Durvesh Salunke, Chandu Chavre, Akash Sanjay Kadam, Narendra Katkate, Mustafa Bagwan, Arjun Singh, Vijay Jayram Shinde, Ashish Patel, M. Mugilan, Akash Balyan, Sumon Barman, Pavan Kumar, Giri S.

ALSO READ | Ultimate Kho Kho 2023: Full schedule, matches list, start date, time in IST and live streaming details