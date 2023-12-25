Defending champions Odisha Juggernauts beat Rajasthan Warriors to start Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 with a bang

Defending champions Odisha Juggernauts defeated Rajasthan Warriors 35-27 in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 season opener on December 24, Sunday. A win on the opening day of the competition saw the Odisha-based club move to the top of the points table.

The Warriors won the toss and elected to defend first at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack. Attacking first, the Juggernauts were off to a decent start, leading 16-0 after the first turn.

Rajasthan Warriors were nowhere in the game, failing to register a dream run while defending in the first innings.

Odisha Juggernauts continued their excellent performance with three dream runs in the first innings, while the Warriors bagged 10 points while attacking. The first innings of the game ended with a score of 19-10 in favor of the defending champions.

The hosts continued their fine run in the game, bagging 16 points while attacking during their third turn. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan-based club got only one point in Turn 3, courtesy of a dream run (3:06 seconds) from Batch 2. The scoreboard read 35-11 in favor of Odisha Juggernauts.

Attacking in the final turn, the Rajasthan Warriors bagged 16 points. However, it wasn't enough for them as they ended up on the losing side. The final score read 35-27, with the Juggernauts winning by seven points.

Odisha Juggernauts' Manoj Patil was adjudged the Best Attacker of the Match, while Nikhil B was awarded the Best Defender of the Match.

Odisha Juggernauts vs Rajasthan Warriors: Match Stats

Sky Dive Points: Odisha Juggernauts (6) & Rajasthan Warriors (14)

Pole Dive Points: Odisha Juggernauts (6) & Rajasthan Warriors (0)

Total Touch Points: Odisha Juggernauts (20) & Rajasthan Warriors (8)

Dream Run Points: Odisha Juggernauts (3) & Rajasthan Warriors (1)

Self Out Points: Odisha Juggernauts (0) & Rajasthan Warriors (4)

