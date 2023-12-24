Rajasthan Warriors announce Majahar Jamadar as captain for Ultimate Kho Kho 2023; Akshay Ganpule named as vice-captain

The Ultimate Kho Kho League franchise Rajasthan Warriors announced their captain and vice-captain for the upcoming season on Saturday, December 23.

Kolhapur-born Majahar Jamadar has been named the Warriors' skipper for the tournament's second edition. He represented the Rajasthan-based club in the inaugural season and will continue to ply his trade for them in the upcoming edition also.

Jamadar was elated to be appointed the captain of the Rajasthan franchise. He expressed his happiness and was quoted as saying in the press release:

"It is a proud moment for me to represent the Rajasthan Warriors in the Ultimate Kho Kho League and now captain the team as well. I feel confident that the team management have chosen me to lead the side for season two, and with the help of my teammates and everyone on the coaching staff, I hope to lead the team to glory in this season and the seasons to come."

The Rajasthan-based club has named Pune-born Akshay Ganpule as Jamadar's deputy for the second edition of the tournament. The 24-year-old will continue to ply his trade for the Warriors in the upcoming season.

He was splendid in the inaugural season, having bagged 24 points from 10 games, including seven dives and a couple of sky-dives. Akshay Ganpule also has a gold medal from the South Asian Games.

Rajasthan Warriors coach opens up on the newly appointed captains ahead of Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2

The Rajasthan Warriors will compete under the guidance of head coach Parthavareddy Brahmanaidu and assistant coach Thimmaraju T.

Expressing his happiness about the appointment of the new captain and vice-captain, one of the coaches said in the press release:

"Both Majahar Jamadar and Akshay Ganpule are young and exciting talents for the future of the sport in India. It will be a new experience working with them and the whole Rajasthan Warriors team and the goal for the squad is to improve on our performance from Season 1 and ensure that we are among the top-performing teams in the Ultimate Kho Kho League Season 1."

