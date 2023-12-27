Rajasthan Warriors suffer third defeat of Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 against Telugu Yoddhas

Telugu Yoddhas defeated Rajasthan Warriors 38-28 in the seventh match of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2023 on Wednesday (December 27). The match took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha.

Attacking first, the Yoddhas were off to a shaky start conceding a Dream Run point to the first batch of Rajasthan Warriors. However, they managed to get back into the game and finished the first turn with 18 attacking points in the first turn.

The Telugu Yoddhas extended their fine run in the match with a Dream Run point from the first and second turn each. Meanwhile, the Warriors managed only 12 points in their turn and finished the innings with a score of 13-20.

Leading by seven points, Telugu Yoddhas was back on the mat to attack in the third turn of the match. A splendid performance from the attackers helped them tag nine defenders out and earn 18 points.

They also conceded a Dream Run point to the opponent and finished the turn with a score of 38-14. The Rajasthan Warriors were trailing by 24 points and had a hard task ahead of them.

The Rajasthan-based club gave their best shot in the final turn to keep their hopes alive. Telugu Yoddhas' Milind Chavrekar was tagged by the attacker with five seconds on the clock. He was left dejected as the all-rounder missed out on a well-deserved Dream Run.

The third batch made a mockery of the Warriors' attackers and both Wazirs as they were struggling to tag the defenders.

Telugu Yoddhas vs Rajasthan Warriors: Match Stats

Here are the important stats from the Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 match between Telugu Yoddhas and Rajasthan Warriors:

Sky Dive Points: Telugu Yoddhas (16) vs Rajasthan Warriors (14)

Pole Dive Points: Telugu Yoddhas (2) vs Rajasthan Warriors (2)

Total Touch Points: Telugu Yoddhas (18) vs Rajasthan Warriors (8)

Dream Run Points: Telugu Yoddhas (2) vs Rajasthan Warriors (2)

