Ramji Kashyap and Durvesh Salunke star as Chennai Quick Guns beat Telugu Yoddhas in Ultimate Kho Kho League 2023

Chennai Quick Guns defeated Season 1 finalists Telugu Yoddhas 38-32 on Monday (December 25) to start their Ultimate Kho Kho League 2023 campaign on a positive note.

Attacking first, the Quick Guns bagged 18 points in the first turn and conceded no points. They continued their fabulous performance with three Dream Run points from Batch 1, thanks to Ramji Kashyap and Vijay Shinde.

Meanwhile, the Yoddhas earned 14 points while attacking and were trailing by seven points at the end of the first innings. The score read 21-14 at half-time.

Chennai Quick Guns managed to add 16 more points to their tally in the third turn. Additionally they conceded a couple of points to the final batch, reducing the lead to just 21 points.

The Telugu Yoddhas had a huge task ahead of them if they were to make it two wins in a row. They started the final turn on a positive note, bagging six points within 1:33 seconds.

However, things came to a standtill when Ramji Kashyap & co made life tougher for the Yoddhas as they conceded a Dream Run point once again. In the end, the Chennai Quick Guns beat Telugu Yoddhas 38-32, winning by six points.

Chennai Quick Guns' Durvesh Salunke was adjudged the Best Attacker of the Match with 10 points, while Vijay Shinde won the Best Defender of the Match award.

Star player Ramji Kashyap was adjudged the Player of the Match for his excellent display in the match. He also earned his team the crucial Dream Run points.

Chennai Quick Guns vs Telugu Yoddhas: Match Stats

Sky Dive Points: Chennai Quick Guns (14) & Telugu Yoddhas (12)

Pole Dive Points: Chennai Quick Guns (2) & Telugu Yoddhas (6)

Total Touch Points: Chennai Quick Guns (18) & Telugu Yoddhas (12)

Dream Run Points: Chennai Quick Guns (4) & Telugu Yoddhas (2)

