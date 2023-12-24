Telugu Yoddhas aim for maiden title under Pratik Waikar's leadership in Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2

The Telugu Yoddhas named their captain and vice-captain for the second edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho League, on Saturday, December 23.

All-rounder Pratik Waikar will lead the Yoddhas in the upcoming season, while former Odisha Juggernauts skipper Milind Chavrekar has been named as his deputy.

The Yoddhas, coached by Vikas, will seek to win their maiden title after finishing as runners-up in the previous season.

Captain Pratuk Waikar addressed the media ahead of their season opener against Mumbai Khiladis. He was quoted as saying in the press conference:

"We have eagerly awaited this day, and we are thrilled that it has finally arrived. With a well-balanced team composition capable of turning the tides in our favor, we are confident and ready for the challenges ahead.

"Our pre-season training has been rigorous, and now, we are just eager to hit the ground. The opening encounter against Mumbai Khiladis will set the course for the rest of the tournament, and as a team, we are confident in delivering a strong performance in our opening game."

Telugu Yoddhas to take on Mumbai Khiladis in their season opener of Ultimate Kho Kho 2023

Telugu Yoddhas will lock horns with Mumbai Khiladis in the second match of the Ultimate Kho Kho League 2023 on Sunday, December 24. The match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha.

The Yoddhas are the inaugural season's runners-up will look to put on a show in the second edition of the competition. They lost the summit clash of the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho to Odisha Juggernauts by the 'barest of margins' - 46-45.

Meanwhile, defending champions Odisha Juggernauts will take on the Rajasthan Warriors earlier in the day to flag off the second season of the Ultimate Kho Kho League.

ALSO READ | Ultimate Kho Kho 2023: Full schedule, matches list, start date, time in IST and live streaming details